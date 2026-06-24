Insecurity: Gowon Urged to Convene National Prayer for Nigeria

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A strong appeal has gone to an elder stateman and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, to urgently convene a special national prayer for Nigeria.

A concerned Nigerian Citizen and a retired civil servant, Mallam, Lawal Mohammed Hamidu, who stated this in an open appeal to the said: “I brought this to your notice with a

deep sense of patriotism to appeal to General Gowon to, once again, rise in service to our beloved nation by convening a special national prayer for Nigeria.”

In the appeal letter dated 23/06 /2026 and made available to THISDAY yesterday in Osogbo, Hamidu opined that “Nigeria stands today at one of the most challenging moments in her history.”

He said: “Across every region, our people are confronted by grave insecurity, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, communal conflicts, violent extremism, economic hardship, unemployment, food insecurity, inflation, and increasing social discontent.”

“Many families have lost loved ones, millions have been displaced, farmers can no longer safely cultivate their lands, businesses are struggling, and public confidence in national institutions has steadily declined.”

“Beyond these visible challenges lies an even greater concern, the erosion of national unity, mutual trust, and hope. Nigerians of different ethnicities, religions, and political persuasions increasingly view one another with suspicion instead of embracing the spirit of one nation under God.”

“Throughout our national history, Nigerians have repeatedly turned to God during periods of uncertainty. Our nation has witnessed remarkable moments where collective prayers strengthened hope, promoted reconciliation, and renewed national resolve.”

“Your Excellency occupies a unique place in Nigeria’s history. More importantly, your lifelong commitment to prayer through the Nigeria Prays movement has earned you tremendous moral authority across religious, regional, and political divides. Few Nigerians command the level of respect and neutrality that you enjoy.”

“It is therefore, my humble appeal that you convene a Special National Day of Prayer and Intercession involving Christian and Muslim leaders, traditional rulers, government officials, civil society organisations, youth and women groups, security agencies, and Nigerians from every walk of life.”

He remarked that the objectives of such a national gathering should include seeking God’s mercy and forgiveness for our nation, praying for lasting peace and an end to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and violent crime, seeking divine wisdom for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the governors, legislators, the judiciary, and all public office holders.

Others, he narrated, are praying for members of the Armed Forces, Police, intelligence services, and other security agencies risking their lives daily, seeking divine intervention for economic recovery, food security, employment, and national prosperity, promoting national reconciliation, justice, unity, and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians, renewing our collective commitment to integrity, compassion, patriotism, and service to the nation.

Hamidu contended that the proposed gathering should not be viewed as a substitute for effective governance, sound public policy, or robust security operations. Rather, it should complement these efforts by acknowledging that many Nigerians believe lasting national transformation requires both human commitment and divine guidance.

He maintained that “History reminds us that great nations often combine determined leadership with humility before God. A united national prayer, led by a respected elder statesman such as yourself, could rekindle hope, strengthen national solidarity, and remind Nigerians that despite our differences, we remain one people with one common destiny.”

“Your Excellency, this may once again be your opportunity to provide the kind of moral leadership that transcends politics and inspires a nation yearning for healing,” Hamidu noted.