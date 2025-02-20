Seven-Up Celebrates 10 Years of Refreshing Lagos City Marathon

Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC) over the weekend marked 10 years of refreshing and hydrating the Lagos City Marathon with three of its iconic brands- Aquafina Premium Table Water, 7Up and Supa Komando leading its partnership on the platform.

The Marathon which began in 2016, has consistently partnered SBC as its Official Beverage Partner, leveraging its global brands such as 7Up, Aquafina, Pepsi, Mirinda and Supa Komando energy drink to energize, hydrate and refresh all participants at the race.

Last Saturday at the 10th edition of the marathon, SBC’s presence was very visible from start to finish at both the 42 km race for professional athletes and the 10km race designed for leisure and fun runners. Supa Komando energy drink owned the 10km start while Mirinda added some fun and colour at the 10km finishing point in Eko Atlantic. The marathon provided a platform for consumers to sample the new tasty Mirinda Orange in a specially designed 60cl PET bottle.

Senior Brand Manager at SBC, Sam Okolie, explained that the partnership aligns with the mission of the company to continue to inspire and refresh a youthful lifestyle for Nigerians.

He noted that SBC is proud to have been part of the Lagos City Marathon journey in the last 10 years refreshing the runners from its inception. “Seven-Up Bottling Company through our refreshing premium brands continues to ensure that the runners stay inspired, hydrated and refreshed on their journey and we are proud to have been a part of the success story of this platform”, said Mr. Okolie.

According to him, the organization remains committed to the ideals of the Lagos City Marathon as a platform to promote a healthier society, engender peace and friendship among peoples of different races and cultures”.

He explained further that because people ran for different reasons, SBC was solidly behind everyone’s ambition to excel at both amateur and professional categories.

Working with the organizing committee, SBC designed and executed a robust plan to keep the runners refreshed and energized through the entire route of the race with several water points and refreshment booths from the National Stadium, Surulere to Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island.

Okolie observed that Lagos City Marathon 10km race for those residing in Nigeria has turned to be a great attraction judging by the number of participants and the sheer fun and excitement experienced at the starting points in Lekki Phase One over the years.