Cloud Expo 2025 to Power Africa’s $180bn Digital Economy

Emma Okonji

The IoT West Africa and Data Centre Cloud Expo 2025, co-located with Power and Water Nigeria, is poised to play a crucial role in boosting Africa’s digital economy, projected to reach $180 billion by 2025 and contribute 5.2 per cent to the continent’s GDP.

Organised by Vertex Next, the three-day event, which will take place in Lagos will convene government leaders, industry experts, investors, and innovators to explore the latest advancements in IoT, AI, cloud computing, digital infrastructure, and energy solutions.

In a statement, Vertex Next Managing Director, Shitij Taneja, stated that the event would significantly contribute to the continent’s digital economic growth. He assured that the expo would feature a comprehensive conference programme focused on the transformative power of Internet of Things (IoTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and digital technologies across various African industries.

According to Taneja, discussions will center on how these technologies drive economic expansion, improve connectivity, and increase efficiency in key sectors like telecoms, energy, finance, and e-commerce. Government officials and business leaders are also expected to collaborate on strategies for scaling digital infrastructure and leveraging data for innovation and sustainable development.

He said, “As demand for secure, efficient, and scalable digital infrastructure surges, Africa’s data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12 per cent through 2030, reaching a valuation of over $5 billion. The expo will feature high-level discussions on critical infrastructure development, investment opportunities, cybersecurity, and AI-driven data center expansion. Thought leaders from global cloud and data center giants will share insights into building future-ready facilities that power industries and drive economic progress.

“With Africa’s power sector undergoing transformation, discussions will focus on smart grids, energy storage, and sustainable power solutions to support the continent’s growing digital economy. The African Development Bank estimates that investment in energy and utilities must increase to $70 billion annually to meet rising demand. Industry leaders will explore the role of IoT and AI in optimising utilities, managing resources efficiently, and developing smart, connected cities,” the Taneja said.