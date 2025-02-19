  • Wednesday, 19th February, 2025

TAU Emerges Best AI Education Programme in Nigeria

Funmi Ogundare

Thomas Adewumi University (TAU) has emerged as the best Artificial Intelligence (AI) education programme in Nigeria.

The  award was presented recently to the university during the 2025 AI Awareness Day in Higher Education, a national event aimed at promoting the significance of Artificial Intelligence in transforming Nigeria’s higher education landscape. 

The university’s management in a statement explained that TAU’s BSc Computer Science programme stood out among 274 universities in Nigeria to clinch the top spot.

The event brought together stakeholders from the education sector, government, and private institutions to celebrate Nigeria’s achievements in AI research and education.

The award ceremony was witnessed by dignitaries, including the Executive Secretaries of NUC, NBTE, NCCE, and TETFund, vice-chancellors, rectors, and provosts of Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Reacting to the award, the founder and Chancellor of TAU, Dr. Johnson Adewumi said, “today, Artificial Intelligence is the language of technology. STEM is in vogue, and Thomas Adewumi University is the go-to place for AI and technology.”

The university’s achievement , he noted, is a confirmation of its commitment to providing world-class education in AI and related fields. “With this award, TAU has cemented its position as a leading institution in Nigeria’s AI education landscape.”

