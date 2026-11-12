Tinubu, APC Leadership Head to Jos for North-central Rally

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lead the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Jos on Saturday for the North-central leg of the party’s presidential campaign rally.

The rally, scheduled for the Zaria Road Stadium, is expected to attract senior party officials, including Vice-President Kashim Shettima, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, governors and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Ahead of the event, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang called for a peaceful atmosphere during the visit, while the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Mr. Samuel Jatau, said preparations had been concluded for security, traffic management, logistics and emergency response.

In a state wide broadcast, Governor Caleb Mutfwang described the visit as significant for Plateau State, noting the state’s longstanding role in Nigeria’s democratic development.

He called on residents to receive the visiting delegation peacefully and use the occasion to promote unity and democratic engagement.

Mutfwang also highlighted ongoing federal and state interventions in key sectors, including road infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture and transportation.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Jatau, said preparations for the rally had reached an advanced stage, with arrangements covering venue readiness, traffic management, transportation, crowd control, emergency response and security coordination.

According to him, the committee is working with relevant security and emergency agencies to ensure adequate access control, screening procedures and the safety of participants and residents during the event.

Jatau appealed to residents, motorists and business operators to cooperate with authorities, particularly in areas where temporary traffic adjustments may be required.

He said the visit presents an opportunity for Plateau State to host the nation’s political leadership and further strengthen engagement between the state and the Federal Government.

The APC chieftain also pointed to ongoing federal interventions in the state, including road projects, plans for the installation of surveillance cameras and the approval for the recruitment and training of 1,000 forest guards aimed at strengthening community security.

Both Mutfwang and Jatau expressed confidence that the rally would be conducted peacefully and called on party supporters and members of the public to participate responsibly.

The event is expected to attract APC stakeholders and supporters from across Plateau State and other parts of the North-central region.