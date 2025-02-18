Tinubu Unveils National Green House Gases Emission Programme

* We’re committed to eradicating climate change issues, says Sani

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled the National Green House Gases Emission Monitoring Programme (NGHGEMP) agenda for a healthier and sustainable ecosystem for Nigerians.

Speaking Tuesday at the 2025 Environmental Health Excellency Awards ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, President Tinubu said the ceremony is not just a recognition of individual excellence but a testament to “our collective resolve to forge a Nigeria where clean air, safe water, and sustainable practices are the birthright of every citizen”.

The president, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, promised to redouble his commitment to safeguarding the environment and championing policies that prioritize the people and the planet.

He noted that the tasks ahead demands boldness and transformative initiatives and listed the policies as: “The National Environmental Health Regulation 2024: A comprehensive framework to address pollution, waste management and sanitation inequities.

“The Greenhouse Gas Emission Register: A data-driven tool to track and reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint.

“The Carbon Analysis Framework: A roadmap for industries to transition towards renewable energy and sustainable practices.

“The Carbon Print Certificate: A national standard recognizing eco-conscious businesses and communities.”

President Tinubu, however, said: “These policies will only thrive with your partnership. The government cannot act alone. From the farmer adopting climate-smart techniques to the corporation investing in green technology, every Nigerian has a role to play.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas, said the award is for those who really deserve it, adding that before the end of the year, the ministry will also award those that have been friends of the environment.

He commended the president for his environmental policies and commitment to environmental health in the country, adding that the president has achieved a balance between economic development and environmental protection, which is crucial for the wellbeing of present and future generations.

Speaking to newsmen after the ceremony, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Netzence Sustainability Limited, Dr Sadiq Sani, one of the awardees, said his organization has built the first one-of-a-kind technology across the world that track and monitor carbon emission in real time.

He said Netzence is committed to contributing to eradicating climate change issues, adding that: “Our technology contributes to making our environment much more better. The more you take out the carbon, it automatically contributes to a better environmental health.

“The government is working hard and in collaboration with Netzence, Environmental Health Council of Nigeria, to see how environmental health can be better improved. Air pollution, air quality monitoring can be better improved. And what we have done is to improve the skills of environmental health specialists and practitioners in this field.

“Together with EHCON and the Federal Government, we are actively working towards improving the knowledge, the skills across the practitioners, to see how we can provide a much more better environment for all.”

Sani noted that even though funding had been an issue, “We are working with the government to see how we can enhance and understand environmental health, understand the implications, and also understand how our technologies can be used to mitigate these concerns and provide a much more better environment in which we all can support the efforts of the government and also make this environment much more better living for everyone of us.

“If you take out the air pollution in the environment, then you can have a much more better health condition for a lot of people in that environment. So this is what technology do in terms of gradually, collectively working towards taking out those emissions from the environment so that everyone can breathe easily and that we can bring down, for example, the rate of diseases in that environment.”