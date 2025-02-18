Tinubu Mourns Elder Statesman, Edwin Clark 

* Describes his passing as a deeply sobering loss

* Says he was never afraid to stand alone in face of injustice

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of former federal commissioner of information and respected leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark.

Clark, 97, led an illustrious life marked by dedicated service, at different times, to the nation and his community as a councillor, state and federal cabinet member.

He was also a passionate advocate for resource control, economic and environmental justice in the Niger Delta.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the president extended his condolences to the Edwin Clark family, the Ijaw nation, the people of the Niger Delta, and the government of Delta State.

President Tinubu mourned Clark and described his passing as a deeply sobering loss.

Reflecting on the life of the late statesman, the president said Clark was a towering figure whose influence was felt across Nigeria’s political firmament for nearly six decades.

According to President Tinubu, Clark was a courageous leader who stood for what he believed in and was never afraid to stand alone in the face of injustice.

He stated: “Chief Clark spoke for the Niger Delta. He spoke for the nation. His views and interventions on national issues were distinct and patriotic.

”Pa Clark, a lawyer and educationist, believed in a united Nigeria, and until his last breath, he never stopped reaching out to people from different parts of the country to work together to preserve national unity based on justice and equity.

”As an astute politician, his political opponents never doubted his words’ weight, confidence, and conviction when he spoke. Indeed, a patriot has transitioned to the great beyond.

”History will remember him as a man who fought gallantly for the rights of the people of the Niger Delta, unity in diversity, and true federalism.

”I know many generations will remain proud of how his efforts contributed to national prosperity and stability.”

The president prayed for divine comfort for Clark’s family, friends, and all those affected by this significant loss.