Police Declare Nigerian Singer, Portable, Wanted

Yinka Olatunbosun 

The Nigeria Police have finally declared controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi popularly known as Portable, wanted after failing to submit himself for two weeks.

This move followed the incident that happened on February 5th when the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA) was conducting a routine inspection, checking for illegal structures.

Reportedly, Portable was on the opposite side of the road taunting the officials declaring himself as the town planner of Sango, the community where he lives.  

His hangers-on joined in provoking the officials and reportedly forced the latter to flee to safety.

The next day, the said officials returned to continue their inspection. Unfortunately, Portable’s hotel was marked as an illegal structure, being an uncompleted building without a permit.

While the officials met Portable’s father and explained to him how they could go about getting the legal documents, Portable and his boys allegedly arrived in bikes, blocked the officers and started beating them. Some managed to escape from the scene.

Eventually, the officers managed to run to a fuel station where people had to barricade them from Portable and his boys, as they called the office for back up. Before they safely exited the area, armed policemen came to their rescue. 

The incident happened in Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu, Sango-Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. The police later went back and arrested nine suspects involved in the incident. Some fled, including Portable who’s still at large.

The nine arrested persons were arraigned before a Chief Magistrate’s court in Abeokuta facing charges of felony, assault, obstruction, armed violence with cutlasses and guns, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and intent to kill.

They were slammed on a bail of N5 million each, with sureties who are licensed bond agents registered with the Ogun State Government. The case has been adjourned till March 17th.

Meanwhile, Portable claimed the police arrested more than 20 people, including his customers and all their cars were also reportedly confiscated.

Portable argued in viral videos online that the closure of his businesses is taking a toll on his family and staff who depend on these for daily sustenance. He also claimed to have been helping with streetlights and road repairs in his community. 

Many netizens have responded in comment sections of his posts that he should surrender himself for questioning.

