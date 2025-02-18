  • Tuesday, 18th February, 2025

NPFL: Referee Involved in Questionable Penalties Suspended Indefinitely 

Featured | 49 minutes ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

The Referee who was at the centre in Sunday’s NPFL clash between Heartland FC and Shooting Stars in Owerri, Kolawole Emmanuel, has been stepped down indefinitely from officiating games in the Nigerian topflight league.

Nigeria Football Federation’s Referees’ Committee took the tough decision of suspending the match arbiter yesterday as a way of restoring credibility to the NPFL after the centre referee took some questionable decision, including the two penalties awarded to both teams.

In a letter addressed to the referee and his assistant, Joshua Amao, through the Kwara State FA, the Chairman of the NFF Referees Committee, Mohammed Ameenu, said: “ Reference to your decisions that adversely affects not only the outcome of the match between Heartland FC and Shooting Stars on Sunday, February 16,  2025, wherein you awarded penalties that were not  in line with the provisions of the Laws of the Game….. Your actions did not only negatively affect the outcome of the match but equally brings the game to disrepute.

“I am therefore, directed to notify you that you have been stepped down indefinitely and with immediate effect from the league,” concludes the letter suspending the referee from further officiating in the NPFL.

Meanwhile, Head Coach of Heartland FC, Emmanuel Amuneke, has admitted that the game against Shooting Stars was not an easy one as he had to dig deep to get the necessary result.

He remarked that his boys had to take control of the midfield to cut off possible lively ball passing by the Shooting Stars.

The former Tanzania national team coach praised his lads for remaining focused on the match plans and subjecting the Oluyole Warriors to intense pressure.

Shooting Stars had to resort to long balls to locate their strikers up front as the midfield was condoned off. Heartland won the game 2-1.

