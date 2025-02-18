Halogen Group Wins at First-Ever Global Security Performance Awards

*Becomes only Nigerian security company to win, secures two wins across all nominations

Halogen Group, a security outfit, has won the first-ever Global Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) for 2024 even as it becomes the only Nigerian company to win and the only company, across all nominations, to secure two prestigious awards in a single year.

The group’s training institute, Academy Halogen, was also recognised as Security Training Initiative of the Year among other finalists which included Everbridge (Emergency Notification System Training Initiative), TAPA EMEA’s Online Training Initiative (Benelux Region), Gallagher Security’s Augmented Reality Training (Australia), Baker Hughes Enterprise Security’s Global Intelligence and Travel Security Operations Center (US) and Securitas Sicherheitsfachschule’s VR-Team (Germany) and many more.

In addition, Halogen Group was awarded The Outstanding Contract Security Company (Guarding) of the Year amidst several finalists from across the globe – Executive Security Solutions (US), APS Group (India and South Asia), Manguard Plus (Ireland), FIRST Security (New Xealand), Peregrine Security (Southeast Asia), and First Response Group (United Kingdom).

These awards were announced at the inaugural Global Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) 2024 ceremony, held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, from the UK head office of the global organizing body.

Wale Olaoye, Group Chief Executive Officer of Halogen Group, expressed gratitude for this milestone achievement:

“Winning two awards at the first-ever Global OSPAs is a testament to our relentless pursuit of security excellence. It is an honour not just for Halogen Group, but for Nigeria and Africa at large. These awards reaffirm our leadership in security training and physical security solutions, and we remain committed to setting even higher standards for the industry. A huge thank you to our clients, partners, and the entire Halogen team for making this possible.”

OSPAs is the most sought-after recognition of excellence in security management. Organized annually, it is fiercely contested by top security companies across Europe, Africa, America, Asia, Australia, and Canada.

Halogen Group, Nigeria’s leading security solutions organization, has been consistently recognised for its excellence in security services and capacity development, winning multiple Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) over the years. These historic wins reaffirm its commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership in the industry.

The Security Training Initiative of the year award celebrates the groundbreaking work of Academy Halogen in equipping security professionals with world-class skills while the Outstanding Contract Security Company (Guarding) of the Year award underscores Halogen’s reputation for delivering top-tier security solutions to businesses, organizations, and individuals.