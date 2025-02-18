Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Fare Thee Well!

If Nigerians were to pick a middle name for Chief Ayo Adebanjo, it would have been ‘Fearless’. A legal practitioner of note, Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo spoke truth to power, both military and civilian. He inspired many to join him in the battle for a free, just and egalitarian Nigeria. He commanded from the trenches in the NADECO days; and in Afenifere, he was the detribalised voice of reason. When it became necessary, he strongly disagreed with his NADECO and Afenifere compatriots, strictly on principle. Chief Ayo Adebanjo was born in Ogun State on April 10, 1928. Initially, a Journalist, he then studied law in the United Kingdom and was called to the English Bar in 1961. He started Politics as a ‘Zikist’, before joining Action Group in 1951 where he became the Organising Secretary of the Party. He was also a Founder and Leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere. As a result of his activism, Chief Adebanjo was detained several times, and was even charged for treasonable felony along with 30 others in 1962, resulting in him going to Ghana on exile. In President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Condolence Statement, he said thus: “I received the news of the passing of one of the Afenifere leaders, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, with profound sorrow. Nigeria has lost a political leader whose decades of unwavering struggle for justice, democracy, and national unity have left an indelible mark on our nation’s history…. Baba, as a Lawyer, Statesman, and Politician, stood among the last of a generation of nationalists and independence heroes who shaped the foundation of our country….. In moments of national crisis, Baba’s courage shone brightest. When democracy hung in the balance after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, he joined the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) as one of the leading voices against military dictatorship, helping to galvanise a movement that became the bedrock of our collective struggle to reclaim democratic governance. His unwavering commitment to truth and justice, extended to my journey as a Governorship candidate in 1999. Baba Adebanjo’s steadfast support was instrumental to my election as Governor of Lagos State, under the platform of the Alliance for Democracy. Though our political paths diverged in later years, my respect and admiration for him never wavered. Until his death, I shared a deep personal bond with Baba Adebanjo; he was like a father figure. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the Afenifere family, the Governors of the South West, past and present, and all Nigerians who shared his vision….. May the soul of this great patriot find eternal rest, and may his ideals, which he so passionately envisioned, forever resonate in our country.” Chief Ayo Adebanjo was an uncommon Nigerian who was blind to tribal colourations, insisting that it was the turn of the South East to produce the President of Nigeria. Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo also had this to say on hearing the sad news of Chief Adebanjo’s demise, “Until his death, he fought with courage and tenacity to see to the restructuring of the Nigerian nation, through which good governance based on democratic principles and practice and leading to unity in diversity, justice and equity, political stability, nationalism, popular participation, peace and security and socio-economic progress with strong leadership would be enshrined”. In Chief Ayo Adebanjo’s loving memory, THISDAY LAWYER went into the archives to reproduce the interview we had with him in 2018

Sir, first of all we wish you a happy 90th birthday. Can you share some of the secrets of your good health and agility, especially as young Lawyers seem to be dropping dead more than occasionally these days? What are your dos and don’ts? What is your daily routine?

Well, in fairness, the bottom-line is the grace of God, whether you go on a good diet or not. I have also been doing exercises, even before I turned 70. I walked one hour every day. When I moved to Lekki, I became a regular attender of the Lekki Bridge, walking down to the Alexander end of it and back. You are what you eat, and I still keep to that. On top of it all, it is the grace of God!

How did you get into Politics Sir?

I have been in politics, right from school. I have been interested in politics, all my life. It may interest you to know that, I have been buying newspapers since I was in Primary 5. I used to buy the West African Pilot. In fact, my class teacher used to read my own copy first, because I always got my copy early in the morning, and they did not supply my teacher until about 10 or 11 am.

He would say “Adebanjo, where is your own paper?” He would have read mine first, before his own copy arrived. My favourite column was ‘Inside Stuff’ by Zik. Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, was arousing the youths at the time. Another popular column was Margaret William’s ‘Between Ourselves’. Those of you in journalism, must have done your research. These fired our imagination as youths, for independence.

I was a Zikist to the core! He aroused all of us, that is, the youths at the time. I only parted ways with Zik, when Awolowo came with Federalism. When Awo gave the reasons for it, I felt it was more acceptable to me, and I said “That’s all”. But, firing our political imagination for independence, Azikiwe paved the way. His West African Pilot’s motto showed the light, and we followed. This is what I am doing for you youths now. But the youths of today, are not ready to follow our way. It’s too rigid for them. They are more interested in money and money politics, and not our way.

‘Telling It As It Is’, your autobiography is finally out. What, in a nutshell, is book all about?

To be candid, the autobiography talks about my background. It says a lot, as well as put straight some of the misconceptions about Chief Awolowo and some of the events that took place within the Action Group, the crisis and all that.

People have had different views, about what happened. I tried to state things, as somebody who was on the spot. I often challenged people, and told them “What you read and heard, is not what happened. I was a participant. I was there”. That would add to the authenticity of the book. It’s like putting the record straight. That is why I titled it ‘Telling It As It Is’. There was no amendment or any distraction there. If you don’t agree with what I wrote, you have to go and write your own.

You are one of the few Nigerian Elder Statesmen, who has always displayed an uncommon candour in speaking truth to power. Despite your efforts at drawing the attention of the powers that be to the sad plight of Nigerians, the Buhari administration doesn’t seem that bothered. What else do you think can be done, to bring the nation out of the multifarious problems the masses are currently facing?

The attitude of many is ‘If you can’t beat them, join them’. Again, somehow a lot of Nigerians believe that if you don’t follow the norm, you can’t get anything. That has been our battle with the Northern Peoples Congress ab initio.

The North should not, and cannot, dictate the pace of development in this country. That is the difference between the Action Group, the NCNC and the NPC. The North has always been dragging us back, in this country. Except for a few radical organisations like NEPU under Aminu Kano, who was not even friendly with the NPC. It was because of their own radicalism, that the Action Group supported NEPU against the NPC in 1959. So, when people talk about one party giving money to another party, it has been done before, when you want to have a common enemy. But, at the time, it was principled.

But, today, they are too hypocritical! When one party is giving the other party money for election, they should ask ‘where did you get the money from?’ Where did they get the money to fight their own election? Or was it Buhari, who said he couldn’t pay for his own nomination? Who said he had to go to the bank to go and borrow money?

You see, there is too much of hypocrisy and lack or candour! No vision! No focus!

As for the Federal Government, what I have been saying is that, Buhari has not surprised me. When people say you tell him, and he won’t listen. He won’t! He hasn’t got the basic background for it. I said it before his election. By birth he is a Feudalist, by training he is a Dictator. So, there is nothing in his career, that shows that he has mellowed down. When a Feudalist goes into the Military, with one-line command, and then jumps into civilian administration and says he is a born-again Democrat, you cannot expect much from him. When he first ran for President and claimed he was a born-again Democrat, I asked ‘what evidence have you seen that shows that?’ ‘The leopard never changes its spots’!

We saw the dictatorial tendencies, between him and Idiagbon. How they convicted some people and sentenced them to death, with retrospective effect. That is against the rule of law. All that I said, before he was elected. It is not new. Go and check the Vanguard Newspaper, where I granted that interview. Everybody knows.

So, it is those who voted for him, in spite of my warnings, that are to be blamed. And, I said then, that I would not like to be vindicated. Why? Because it is the country that will suffer. That is where we are now.

I am not happy to say ‘here you are’! At what cost? Is the standard of education going down? Are our roads bad? Does the country have an airline? Sea line? Don’t let us talk about other things. It is a pity, and people like me talk with such passion, because we had no reason to get to this position. It is as if we are ‘dundies’ and ‘mumus’!

But, some are still canvassing for President Buhari’s second term

That shows how ‘mumuish’ this nation has become. It’s a pity. Those who are canvassing for his second term, let me tell you, they are not honest. I know many of them. They just want to be politically correct. What they tell you behind, is quite different.

How can he desire a second term? For somebody to have a second term, what has he done in his first term? A man who cannot even protect the lives and property of the citizens, should be asking for second term? A man who claims that he is Commander-in-Chief, says he does not know what the Army did. What is he there for?

He appointed an Inspector General of Police, and he said he gave him instructions in January; it was in March that he became aware that he did not obey the instructions. And, the IGP is still in office! I don’t believe that. I believe that, they are siding the herdsmen. The Inspector General of Police, will know the body language of the Commander-in-Chief. No Service Personnel or Police, dare do anything against the instruction of the Commander-in-Chief.

I said that Danjuma was still patting the back of the President, by saying it is the Army. Who is the Army without the Commander-in-Chief? When he was the Chief of Army Staff, could he dare disobey the Commander-in-Chief? If he tried it, he will know he has lost his job.

For me to agree that Buhari is not aware that the Army is colluding with the herdsmen, he should have dismissed those people. He was not aware of their actions and didn’t approve of it, by now they should have lost their jobs.

By now, we should be asking questions. You say you are not aware of the actions of the Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector General of Police, and now that you are aware, and these people are still in the office, what type of Commander-in-Chief are you?! If you confess such negligence and dereliction of duty, then get out of office!

Let’s go back to the times of the struggle for Nigeria’s Independence. What kind of Nigeria did you hope for? Is the Nigeria today anything like what you envisaged?

No! Not at all!

For instance, some are saying that Nigeria has never been so divided on the basis of ethnicity and tribe, as it is today. Do you agree?

Very much! Because back then, all we were trying to say was that, we can live together on agreed terms. I want to repeat, those terms that were agreed to in 1954, after the constitutional crisis that took place in the Federal Parliament, following the motion of Chief Anthony Enahoro for self-government. It’s a long story, but, the bottom line is that, as a result of that crisis, the Colonial Masters summoned the political leaders to London, and that was what gave us that London Conference.

That was where Azikiwe himself, was converted to Federalism. Do the research, especially in the Daily Times. It was on their return, at the airport that Dr Azikiwe said ‘Federalism is imperative’. Before they left for the Conference, he was an Unitarian. It was because of that, the Sarduana said ‘Araba! We don’t want to be in Nigeria’. But, Chief Awolowo said ‘No, but, you can be in Nigeria under clear conditions, where every ethnic nationality will be in control of its own natural resources and develop at its own pace’.

You will notice that, it was after they returned from that Conference, that the post of Premier was included in the Constitution since 1954. Before then, it was Leader of Opposition, Leader of Government Business. And, that carried on until independence. Nigeria had peace. We were competitive, East, North and West. Awolowo built Liberty Stadium, Sardauna built Ahmadu Bello Stadium, and all that competition was going on.

All the developments that Chief Awolowo did, there was no occasion that we went to Tafawa Balewa for subsidy. Because, the basis for sharing the revenue, had been agreed upon. Derivation! That is what you call Resource Control now. Awolowo fought for it since 1954, and won.

So, there was no basis for anybody to say they wouldn’t develop their groundnut or coal. But, when the military came in 1966, to use the language of Chief Emeka Anyaoku, ‘they disfigured the country’. He used the word ‘disfigured’, but I use ‘destruction.’ Because we are now talking about restructuring. That was how restructuring came in; restructuring entered our political lexicon, as a result of military intervention.

When the military now said they want to go, we said ‘ok, you are going. You introduced us to Unitary, send us back to Federalism. Restructure the country to Federalism. Restructure is not a philosophy. Because if you must change that Constitution you have now, you must restructure to Federalism where you met us’.

We remember that you were one of the first people to speak your mind about the tribal slant on Government appointments, almost from the inception of the Buhari Administration. However, others say it is imagined, rather than real. Kindly, comment on this Sir

No! except you are just here to pretend. The Vice President said ‘No!’ But, he should disprove the composition of the security agencies.

That is why I am ashamed of the Vice President representing me in that cabinet, where on the face of it, they are cheating my ethnic group. And, he is still saying that there is no favouritism. How does he explain the composition of the security personnel in the country? It’s a simple thing, and you don’t need rocket science to know that.

He keeps on trying to defend the indefensible! A qualified Lawyer, from a noble background. A successful advocate, a brilliant fellow! A Lawyer, now sitting down to watch the rule of law being trampled upon. I don’t think it will give him any credit. For those of us who are from where he comes from, he is not doing us any credit at all.

How would you rate the fight against corruption Sir? Has it yielded positive results? What do you think about the allegations and counter- allegations of looters list between the APC and the PDP?

Are they fighting corruption at all? My dear, I am not interested in the pot calling the kettle black. I want action. I am a supporter of Buhari, when it comes to wiping out corruption. Where I disagree with him very seriously, is the partisan nature he has adopted in fighting corruption.

He has not been holistic. How can you support yourself with corrupt people, and you say you are fighting corruption? Buhari should cover his face, if he is fighting corruption. Look at his appointment of the Secretary to the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal, and his indictment for fraud. But, for the pressure mounted by Nigerians, Buhari pretended that he didn’t know. And, when they found him guilty, Buhari set up another Enquiry under the Vice President. That Committee arrived at the same conclusion, and with reluctance he removed Babachir Lawal from office. But, after removing him from office, what has happened?

The man who came into office on the mantra of zero tolerance for corruption, corruption now stares you in the face, and the Secretary to the Government proves to be corrupt.

From the promises Buhari made to us, such a person should not have come near him, at all. The moment Babachir Lawal was smeared with corruption, he should sacked him even without any enquiry. That one is there.

What about Maina? Here is somebody who was removed from office for corruption; the Attorney-General of the Federation is now telling us that, the security people told him to go and meet with him in a strange land. They surreptitiously brought that criminal back to the country, put him back in his position, and even gave him double promotion! And, you are asking me about fighting corruption.

To be candid, it is only in a country like this, that these things can happen. In other countries, the Buhari Government would not have lasted for more than two minutes, after that. It’s only in this country. It’s such a painful thing.

Then your Minister of Health said ‘here is a person who has been accused of corruption, go on suspension while I am conducting the enquiry.’ Of course, it’s part of the corruption in the country. What is Professor Adewole still doing in that cabinet, with all the insults? A Professor, a former Vice Chancellor. I would have thought that Prof Adewole should be helping Buhari, like Osinbanjo, the Vice President, with their backgrounds, their knowledge. What does Adewole want? After such an insult, on his integrity! What does he still want in that cabinet?

There is something in that Aso Rock, because when they get there, they become something otherwise.

Has the Buhari Administration lived up to your expectations?

Do you have to ask me that question, after all I have said? This is the conclusion you should have since drawn as the Fourth Estate of the Realm. I have given you all the facts. Even where we are hesitant to say it, you should have said ‘no!’ A man who said he has zero tolerance for corruption, surrounds himself with corrupt people! You don’t fight corruption that way.

Do you believe that the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria is adequate? Or should it be amended or totally rewritten. Some have argued that we should revert to the 1963 Constitution, while others say that would be taking a step backward. What is your opinion?

My dear, I was a member of the 2014 National Conference. If anybody loves this country, that recommendation should be adopted with the appropriate amendments. No more no less. Anything else, would amount to postponing the evil day. Every section of the country, was represented there. The best of Lawyers, Judges, Christians, Muslims, Workers, Businessmen, Young and Old, name it!

We worked there harmoniously, for how many months. We passed 600 resolutions, unanimously. And, somebody now says he doesn’t believe in it. I challenge them, “if you believe 2014 National Conference was not agreeable, point out what you don’t agree with there, and let us remove it and move forward”.

Anybody who says otherwise, is an enemy of this country. They are the ones, who want to break this country. Anybody who wants to unite this country by force, it’s impossible. Anybody who is trying to keep this country together on this Constitution, is only going to break the country. This country cannot stay together under this Constitution, it will break.

It is those of us who are asking for a reconstruction under Federalism, that want the unity of the country. I have said it before, and I want to repeat it again. If Buhari and the APC don’t want to do the right thing by giving us a Federal Constitution before the election, they are the agents of destruction in this country.

Some have expressed the fear that,Nigeria may break up if it doesn’t restructure. What does Restructuring mean to you? Others fear that, unless the issue of insecurity is addressed by curtailing Boko Haram and Herdsmen, war is imminent. Is there any basis for these fears? What are your worse fears for Nigeria?

All those talking like that, have not read the 2014 Constitution. All that they are asking for, are already contained in the 2014 Constitution. Even the question of Presidency, we have constitutionalised it. Where each State, Region or Zone, will know when it will be their turn to produce the President. It will make it less contentious.

What more can we do to keep the country together? We have done all that, and you close your eyes to it and say you must continue on a Constitution imposed on us by a section of the country? You think that one will last? We are not mumus!

Do you believe that the Federal Government was right in right in declaring IPOB to be a Terrorist Organisation and proscribing it?

It was a wicked decision of Buhari! Very wicked and patently partisan. You declare them as a Terrorist Organisation, and you cannot mention one single soul that they killed. You cannot mention one single village that they destroyed. They are only located, within the area they said they want self-government. That is not illegal. But, those who have been killing, maiming and assassinating people, nothing was done to them.

A person like Olu Falae was kidnapped, not once, and his farm burnt by these Fulani marauders, and not a singe word from Buhari. He wants to claim that he does not know, or does not support these people. So, what is he there for me for? If he can’t protect the lives and property of Nigerians, what is he there for? If he continues to say that, I am not a ‘mumu’.

I have said it earlier that, the 2016 killing of 800 Christians on Christmas eve is on record. No arrests, no prosecutions, nothing! Then Agatu, then Makurdi, Adamawa, all over the country and the Commander-in-Chief sits comfortably. On top of it all, the instruments with which they commit this havoc is arms, which are banned. Arms can only be carried by people who are licensed. Are these people licensed to carry arms? Or do they need AK47 to rear their cattle? Or is it because he a Patron of the cattle rearers? But, when we say this, you say we are maligning the President. These are known facts. If you are not restrained as a matter of your own vested interest, can you claim ignorance of these damages they are causing?

Remember the Governor of Benue State, showed a letter written by these Herdsmen threatening them, that they will drive Benue people away from their State. That they are the owners of the place. They signed it, and the people who signed, are well known. The Governor took the letter to Mr President, crying out, nothing was done. And, you want to tell me that it is the Army that is colluding? Let us be frank and honest with ourselves, and tell Buhari that “this is what you are doing, we are not mumus”. The moment you are still giving it coverage, that it is the Army that is colluding; that it is the Inspector General of Police who is not obeying! I can’t imagine a situation where the Chief of Army Staff and the IGP will disobey the President, and still remain in office. What punishment have they been given?

You are often referred to, as one in the group of four known as the Ijebu Mafia within the Afenifere, along with the late Pa Abraham Adesanya, Pa Solanke Onasanya, and Pa Olaniwun Ajayi. Sadly, your group has been accused of not replicating itself. That you haven’t groomed younger political activists, to take over from you. Was this an oversight or deliberate act on your part? Because Nigeria needs such Activists now, more than at any other time.

The young ones don’t want to follow our footsteps! What we stand for they can’t. They want to follow them and join them. Their attitude is, “if you can’t beat them, join them”. That defines their mindset. All those who are following them now, were following us before. But, because we are not in power, we can’t put them on Boards and in Corporations, we can’t give them Ministerial appointments, they won’t follow us. It is where they are sure that they will give them all these things, that they will go. That is how they decide which party to go to.

I want to repeat once again, with hindsight, in my long years in the Awolowo group, a lot of the people who followed didn’t understand what we stood for, talk less of what we believed in. But, they found us to be an easy platform, to come into political prominence. The moment they have the slightest issue, they zoom away. That is why, once we were out of power, the number has been dwindling. Only fanatics like me and a few others, have remained. We can’t remain with the few of us, whom they have branded as fanatics of Awolowo.

That is why we cannot be role models to them. Because, our path is clear, and they are not prepared to follow that. When I tell people this is the only house I have, and the one in my village, they are shocked. I am not regretting, and I am not complaining. I know I could have built four or five houses in Victoria Island, if I chose to, but, I would not have the name, which I have today.

At the age of 90, having seen Nigeria evolve, governments change, what advice can you give for the best future for Nigeria?

The best advice, is for the coming generation to come together to fight the present leadership. We are where we are, because of bad leadership and bad followership. Note my words. Bad followership. Because, these bad leaders we are talking about, if they don’t get the kind of support from their followers, they would not succeed. Because the followership are beneficiaries of the bad leaders, they keep quiet. Until they are affected.

It’s like what happened recently, when some people were complaining that they imposed a Councillor on them. That is how bad it was. I often make a claim, I have no complaint about Tinubu personally. There is no favour I have ever asked of him, that he didn’t do for me. But, his political tactics, I detest. A lot of things he knew that we would not allow him to do, that was the beginning of his separation from us.

When they complain about some of us in Afenifere, I ask them, “what is our offence?” Have we asked them for any favours? Have we asked them for contracts? Have we ever asked them to give our children appointments? Have we asked them to pay us any form of salaries? No!

After getting into office, they want to take over the leadership of Afenifere and sideline us. And, that is why we are where we are today, and we are comfortable with that. Was that the way Tinubu got into office? Can you say in all honesty, that today, people can come out and say ‘this is the man we want?’ Even for a small office like Councillor, you can’t do that without approval from Bourdillon! I witnessed an occasion, when one of the Local Government Chairmanships in Lagos, the people said they wanted a Chairman. He took his own Chairman there. The people told him “ah, we don’t know this man”. His answer was ‘did you know Fashola before I brought him as Governor?’ It’s on record.

A similar thing that really shocked me, was when Tinubu was celebrating his 60th birthday or something. I was watching it on television. Fashola was praising him, how he had done this and done that. The only thing they want now, is to give them internal democracy. He replied on the floor that, if there was internal democracy, he (Fashola) wouldn’t be Governor.

Are you laughing? Such things are repugnant to me.

These are the areas I don’t agree with Tinubu, but he is very liberal, very kind, and there is nothing I have ever asked him that he didn’t give me. Although, I have never asked him for the impossible. But, I cannot close my eyes to all these type of things. One of his (Tinubu’s) supporters came to me sometime ago and said “Baba, è dariji” (Baba, forgive him). I replied that “Tinubu o sè mi o” (Tinubu did not offend me). I have nothing against him at all. I don’t like his style of government. As he now dictates who will be Councillor and who will be everything, if that were the position, he wouldn’t be the Governor. I insisted that the primaries conducted that chose him, that is what we are going to follow. And, he did not say that I got a kobo for that! Why doesn’t he follow that? Why should asking him to follow that, be a problem?

Just like I am telling Buhari now, the Constitution we are asking him to change to, is the Constitution agreed to by Sardauna and Azikiwe. Buhari can’t claim to be more of a Northerner, than Sardauna. When we talk about restructuring, they say they don’t understand; we tell them, ‘go back to 1963’.

My dear, we know our problems, only that we lack the courage to say it. So many things are wrong. A situation where those who staged a coup are now part of a civilian government. In other countries, these are the type of people who should face the Nuremberg Trials. People know these things, but are afraid to say it. And, when I say it, they say they will kill me. But, I am not too young to die, so I can say it.

In your constituency, as a Lawyer I mean, there has been so much ado about judicial corruption and a general rot in the legal system. What do you have to say about that?

In any society, there are bad eggs. I am not saying the Judiciary is clean. I am not saying that the Bar itself, is clean. But, there is a system for purification.That is why I vehemently disagreed with Professor Itse Sagay. We were together fighting during the NADECO days. So, I know him. We are all against corruption, but anybody who advocates that corruption should be fought outside of the rule of law, is not my friend. Because, the moment you disregard the rule of law, nobody is safe anymore. I think Professor Sagay should know that.

Why break into the houses of Judges? You can catch them. You can do everything to get them, but, don’t do the right thing, by doing the wrong thing. Professor Sagay is someone whom I respect a lot, and I have been trying to reconcile myself as to why he should take that position, and I haven’t been comfortable with that.

The rule of law, is a fundamental principle of democracy. The moment you abandon that, you create problems. Do your due diligence in investigations, and take them to court. Look at the ‘looters list’ they published. All of them are awaiting trial. And, they have gone ahead to publish their names, maligning them. What about those in Buhari’s cabinet? The names of those favourable to them, have been removed. The in thing now is, loot as much as you can, then join the APC. And, we have numerous instances. I wonder how the APC can have the guts to accuse the PDP of ruining the country for 16 years, when 70% of their government is made up of former PDP members. That is why I asked, ‘do you think we are ‘mumus’? Some of us are educated, and we have our certificates to show for it.’

Thank you very much for granting this interview, for your time Sir. We are grateful. Once again, we wish you a happy 90th Birthday.

Epilogue

Chief Ayo Adebanjo joined the saints triumphant and went to be with Lord on February 14, 2025, at the ripe old age of 96. Fare thee well Sir. May the flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. Amen. È sun re o (sleep well).