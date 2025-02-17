FG Unveils Skill Acquisition Centre in Nasarawa To Boost Youth Empowerment

Folalumi Alaran

The Federal Government through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) has officially inaugurated a state-of-the-art Skills Acquisition Centre and two classroom blocks in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The initiative is one of numerous interventions by OSSAP-SDGs to enhance human capital development and drive socio-economic growth in Nigeria.

At this Skills Acquisition Centre, beneficiaries will receive training in a variety of vocational and entrepreneurial skills, including sewing, computer literacy, welding, building trades, photography, and vulcanizing. These skills will empower individuals with the tools needed to build sustainable livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Lafia, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, emphasized the centre’s role in tackling youth unemployment and enhancing vocational training.

According to her: “With Nigeria’s youth unemployment rate at 8.6%, we must provide innovative and practical solutions. This Skills Acquisition Centre is designed to equip young people with relevant skills in various trades, including sewing, computer literacy, building, welding, photography, and vulcanizing.”

She commended the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, saying under the visionary leadership of President Tinubu, OSSAP-SDGs has been able to deliver impactful projects such as this Skills Acquisition Centre, adding that the President’s unwavering commitment to empowering Nigerians through sustainable development initiatives has made the project a reality for the people of Nasarawa.

Representing the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi A. Sule, at the event, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe commended the federal government for prioritizing skills development, adding that the initiative aligns with our administration’s commitment to equipping youths with the tools they need to thrive. He noted that it is through such partnerships that they can truly achieve sustainable development in Nasarawa State.

Also speaking, Emir of Lafia, His Royal Highness Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad, JSC (Rtd), lauded the initiative and called on beneficiaries to make the best use of the facilities.

He maintained that the young people in the State now have access to modern training facilities that can transform their futures and urged all stakeholders to ensure the facilities are utilized efficiently and sustainably.

On his part, Chairman of Lafia Local Government Area, Mohammed Haliru Arabo also highlighted the positive impact the centre will have on the local economy. He remarked that by equipping the youths with practical skills, The Local Government will be reducing poverty and fostering entrepreneurship, while adding that the project is a game-changer for Lafia and beyond.

Also speaking, Managing Director/CEO of the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Akintunde Sawyerr reiterated the importance of vocational training in achieving national economic stability.

He opined that education goes beyond the four walls of a classroom and vocational skills provide direct pathways to employment and financial independence. He commended Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and OSSAP-SDGs for the timely intervention.

“What this represents is a symbol of peace moving forward in this nation. What this represents is a symbol of joy for many families. Of course, I am only standing here because of the vision of the father of the nation, President Bola Tinubu, who is determined to ensure that education remains the primary weapon in the fight against poverty and a source of hope for the people of this country. I am honored and delighted to be part of this fight. I call on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the progress we are witnessing today. I pledge that under my leadership, NELFUND will do everything within its capacity to ensure that this project is an absolute success. This is my commitment.” Sawyerr stated.