Edun: FG Committed to Removing Obstacles to Youth Participation in Key Sectors 

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has expressed government’s commitment to removing barriers that hinder youth participation in key sectors of the economy, including agriculture, manufacturing and exports.

He urged young Nigerians to take advantage of available economic opportunities and actively engage with government policies.

Edun, who gave the assurance in his office in Abuja when the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) paid him a courtesy call, restated government’s dedication to unlocking the potential of Nigeria’s youth in order to drive economic growth and foster a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, the minister disclosed that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration had put in place several initiatives aimed at enhancing youth participation and financial inclusion.

He expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to economic stability, investment and youth empowerment in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

Edun outlined key government initiatives designed to enhance youth participation and financial inclusion, including the Student Loan Programme, which he said over 100,000 students had benefited, with N30 billion allocated.

He also cited the Digital & Creative Economy Fund – supporting youth-led businesses with a dedicated component for women entrepreneurs, as well as Consumer Credit Access – a government-backed initiative improving financial access for young Nigerians.

Commending the AYF’s vision, Edun further assured the delegation that the government remains focused on fostering an inclusive, vibrant and sustainable economy for all.

Speaking earlier, the National President, AYF, Ahmed Mohammed Zagi, commended the ministry’s achievements under President Tinubu’s administration, particularly in the areas of job creation, poverty alleviation and economic expansion in northern Nigeria.

He stated that their mission was to discuss the possible areas of collaboration with the government particularly in the areas of job creation, economic empowerment, growth and national development of the country for the benefit of the teeming youth.

While acknowledging the government’s palliative efforts, Zagi appealed for further assistance ahead of the Ramadan fast, stating that the support would caution the current economic challenges facing the ordinary Nigerian.