Akpabio, Mbah, Ooni, NADECO, Others Mourn Adebanjo, Say His Passing End of an Era

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and a non-partisan, socio-political and economic development-oriented organisation, Anya-Ndi-Igbo, yesterday described the demise of Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo as the end of an era.



Adebanjo died on Friday in his Lagos home. He was 96.

Akpabio, in a statement he signed in Abuja yesterday, said he received the news of the passing of Pa Adebanjo, a renowned leader and elder statesman with profound sadness.

According to him, Pa Adebanjo’s glorious exit at the age of 96 marks the end of an era, adding that as a people, “we mourn the loss of a selfless patriot, who dedicated his life to fighting for truth, equity and justice.

“His unwavering commitment to the principles of justice and equity has left an indelible mark on our nation’s history.



“His leadership and vision inspired generations, and his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate us to work toward a more just and equitable society.”

On his part, Governor of Enugu State, Mbah, described him as a patriot, soldier of democracy, and a respectable statesman.



Mbah in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, @PNMbah, described the late nonagenarian as a courageous and principled leader, who said it exactly the way he saw it, irrespective of whose ox was gored.

“He was a forthright, courageous, and principled leader, who spoke the truth without fear or favour. Always at the vanguard of equity and justice, Pa Adebanjo stoutly defended what he believed to be true, right, and just.”

“He was a soldier of democracy. Whether it was in the days of Pa Obafemi Awolowo or during the military era and the struggle for democracy under the auspices of the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, he was fearless in the trenches, fighting for democracy and the blessings it promises.”

Also, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, paid tribute to Pa Adebanjo, describing him as not just a political figure, but a guardian of Yoruba ideals.



“Ooni does not mourn, but rather celebrates the legacy and indelible impact of those who have walked the path of honour and left behind footprints of greatness,” a statement by the Director, Media and Public Affairs to the Oba, Mr Moses Olafare, said yesterday.



Also, NADECO said it has lost a gem and kingmaker in the death of Chief Adebanjo.

A NADECO chieftain, Chief Ayo Opadokun, who led an eight-man delegation on a condolence visit to the Adebanjo family, said that the group would continue to mourn the elder statesman.

Addressing newsmen, Opadokun said that Adebanjo, as at the time of his exit from the terrestrial divide, was the oldest member of the defunct Action Group (AG).

He said Adebanjo was one of the first provincial organising secretaries of AG, led by the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.



Similarly, a non-partisan, socio-political and economic development-oriented organisation, Anya-Ndi-Igbo, has extolled the virtues of Pa Adebanjo, leader of Yoruba group, Afenifere.

In a statement yesterday signed by Anya-Ndi-Igbo’s BoT chair, Dr. Uma Eleazu; Anya-Ndi-Igbo President, Mr. Chris Okoye and others, Anya-Ndi-Igbo said Adebanjo was a detribalised Nigerian who cared about common good rather than personal enrichment.



The Igbo group noted that he advocated for justice, equity, collaboration and sound judgement.

“God blessed him with a long life. He used it to do God’s work by speaking the truth without being compelled or induced to.

“Chief Adebanjo had earned his pips and could have remained silent or out-source his position, but remained steadfast till God called him over.”