With $71.6m Inflow, Lagos Assembly Seeks Expansion of ‘Detty December’

Charles Ajunwa

Following the realisation of $71.6 million from last year’s ‘Detty December’, the Lagos State House of Assembly has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to expand the reach of the annual celebrations.

The motion moved by Hon. Desmond Elliot under Matters of Urgent Public Importance, according to Nairametrics, highlights the significant revenue generated from the 2024 Detty December celebrations.

The report, according to Elliot, indicated that hotels earned approximately $44 million, while short-term rental services recorded $13 million, totaling about $71.6 million

Contributing to the motion, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu noted that Lagos has the required infrastructure and an enabling environment to attract tourists and visiting family members.

He called for a coordinated event calendar and the development of an iconic tourism site in the state.

On his part, Hon. Abiodun Tobun argued that Detty December contributes to crime reduction by engaging potential offenders in recreational activities.

Hon. Sa’ad Olumo emphasised the state’s commitment to promoting culture, security, and business growth.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, who emphasised the need for improved traffic management during the period, suggested that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) employ additional personnel for the festive season, creating temporary jobs for residents.

The House resolved that private sector partners should develop globally marketable programmes for the period while advocating for local government participation to decentralise and broaden the benefits of Detty December.