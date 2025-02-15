  • Saturday, 15th February, 2025

With $71.6m Inflow, Lagos Assembly Seeks Expansion of ‘Detty December’

Business | 20 minutes ago

Charles Ajunwa

Following the realisation of $71.6 million from last year’s ‘Detty December’, the Lagos State House of Assembly has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to expand the reach of the annual celebrations.

The motion moved by Hon. Desmond Elliot under Matters of Urgent Public Importance, according to Nairametrics, highlights the significant revenue generated from the 2024 Detty December celebrations. 

The report, according to Elliot, indicated that hotels earned approximately $44 million, while short-term rental services recorded $13 million, totaling about $71.6 million

Contributing to the motion, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu noted that Lagos has the required infrastructure and an enabling environment to attract tourists and visiting family members. 

He called for a coordinated event calendar and the development of an iconic tourism site in the state.

On his part, Hon. Abiodun Tobun argued that Detty December contributes to crime reduction by engaging potential offenders in recreational activities. 

Hon. Sa’ad Olumo emphasised the state’s commitment to promoting culture, security, and business growth.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, who emphasised the need for improved traffic management during the period, suggested that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) employ additional personnel for the festive season, creating temporary jobs for residents.

The House resolved that private sector partners should develop globally marketable programmes for the period while advocating for local government participation to decentralise and broaden the benefits of Detty December.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.