Touchdown Travels Partners ICAN on Discounted Flight Tickets

Ayo Ilias

Touchdown Travels Limited has entered into a partnership with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) at the Western Zonal Accountants Conference 2025, themed ‘Accounting Profession Beyond Numbers: Innovate to Elevate Professional Excellence’, held recently.



According to a statement, for over 31 years, Touchdown Travels Limited has been a trusted name in the travel industry, offering seamless services that cut across flight and hotel reservations, airport transfers, visa assistance, travel insurance, tour packages, and more.



As part of its mission to support professional growth and ease of travel, it partnered with ICAN on the conference with the theme, “Accounting Profession Beyond Numbers: Innovate to Elevate Professional Excellence.”

The conference, held from February 5–8, 2025, in Lagos, brought together industry leaders and financial experts to discuss the evolving landscape of accounting.



“Recognising the crucial role travel plays in professional development, we reinforced our commitment to provide easy access to travel management services for all registered ICAN members. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to travel, if it’s for business, education, or leisure. To further our commitment, we awarded two return tickets to Dubai and extended special flight discounts for ICAN members, acknowledging the economic realities and offering our support in a tangible way.



“At Touchdown Travels, our role extends beyond business, we see it as our corporate social responsibility (CSR) to give back to society. Our partnership with ICAN reflects our dedication to bridging gaps and making travel more accessible for all. As we move forward, we look to expand our reach through meaningful collaborations, ensuring that travel remains a right, not a privilege.

“With decades of expertise and an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Touchdown Travels Limited continues to redefine travel experiences because, wherever your journey takes you, we are here to make it seamless,” it added.