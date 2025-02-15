Musawa Stimulates Diaspora Investment with ‘Motherland 2025’ Project

Charles Ajunwa

As part of the roadmap to position Nigeria as a hub for African culture, investment and tourism, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, in partnership with Discover Motherland Africa, recently unveiled ‘Motherland 2025’ project.

Musawa at the launch held in Abuja, described ‘Motherland 2025’ project as more than a festival, adding that the transformative initiative aligns with the ministry’s “Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere’ strategy leveraging Nigeria’s rich heritage, economy and tourism potential to drive global engagement.

“Motherland 2025 is more than a festival—it’s a homecoming. A movement inviting our global brothers and sisters to reconnect with their heritage while contributing to Nigeria’s economic and cultural renaissance. This initiative cements Nigeria’s role as a powerhouse of Black and African identity, commerce, and innovation.

“This is a call to the diaspora and beyond. ‘Motherland 2025’ is an opportunity to shape Nigeria’s future. From investors and policymakers to cultural leaders and travelers, this initiative invites global stakeholders to experience and invest in Nigeria’s resurgence as a cultural and economic powerhouse.”

The minister also announced the ‘See Motherland Through Your Eyes’ competition, inviting participants to showcase Nigeria’s landscapes, communities, and traditions through visual storytelling.

“This competition invites participants to capture and share Nigeria’s vibrancy, showcasing the beauty, resilience, and spirit of the motherland. To mark the beginning of this journey, we are launching the ‘See Motherland Through Your Eyes Photo and Video Competition’ —a celebration of Nigeria’s rich and diverse identity. From the Kelangu drumbeats of the North to the Bata rhythms of the South-west and the echoing Ogene of the East, our culture moves like a dance, alive in every moment.”

She also called on government agencies, ministries, and partners to join in showcasing Nigeria to the world.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Discover Motherland Africa, Chidimma Nwankwo, stated that the unveiling of the initiative was the beginning of a transformative movement which not only reconnects the Nigerian diaspora to their roots but also unlocks investment, cultural pride, and a future filled with opportunity.

“Motherland is a homecoming. It is a journey. It is a commitment. This December, we invite the global diaspora to experience Nigeria like never before—not as visitors, but as participants in a redefined vision of tourism.

“Over the course of seven unforgettable days, attendees will be immersed in Nigeria’s rich traditions, vibrant history, and dynamic progress. Whether you are part of the diaspora, a first-generation Nigerian, or someone who has never set foot in Nigeria, this is your invitation. Not just to visit, but to engage, to contribute, and to become part of something bigger.”

The ‘Motherland 2025’ initiative boasts several key highlights, including the Motherland Expo and Festival, which offers an immersive platform for cultural exchange, business engagement, and entertainment. The festival will feature state pavilions and business exhibitions, showcasing the cultural heritage, economic opportunities, and investment potential of Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The event will culminate in a spectacular closing concert, uniting attendees with top Nigerian and international artistes in a vibrant celebration of music and culture.