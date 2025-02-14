Gov Oyebanji Mourns Adebanjo

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed his condolences on the death of a frontline leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

Chief Adebanjo passed on early Friday, aged 96 years old.

Governor Oyebanji in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described the late Chief Adebanjo as a committed nationalist and one of the first generation Awoists that laboured for the nation’s independence.

The Governor described the late Chief Adebanjo as a complete democrat, a fighter of bad governance and an advocate of true federalism in the Nigerian federation.

Governor Oyebanji noted that the late Chief Adebanjo was a consistent champion of the ideals of his leader, the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, till he breathed his last.

According to him, the deceased played politics with decency as a committed member and chieftain of the Action Group (AG), Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) and Alliance for Democracy (AD).

The Governor recalled the noble roles played by the departed nonegenarian alongside other pro-democracy activists like the late Chief Abraham Adesanya, the Chief Olanihun Ajayi, the late Chief Anthony Enahoro, the late Chief Alfred Rewane and other heroes too numerous to mention in ensuring the return of democracy in 1999.

He further credited the Chief Adebanjo with using the platform of Afenifere to speak truth to power and offer useful counsel and alternative options on how to have a stronger democracy and a more prosperous Nigeria.

Governor Oyebanji prayed God to grant the immediate family, friends and associates of the deceased, the government and people of Ogun State, his home state, the fortitude to bear the monumental loss.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I extend condolences to the immediate family member of our late leader, Chief Adebanjo and the leadership of Afenifere on this great loss and pray that Gid grant our departed leader eternal rest “, the statement added