Speed Up Light-Up Lagos Project, Lagos Assembly Urges Sanwo-Olu

Segun James

The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to fast-track the implementation of the Light-Up Lagos project, especially streetlights on roads and highways in order to enhance security.

The resolution was passed on Monday during plenary session, following a Matter of Urgent Public Importance raised by Hon. Lukmoh Olumoh, the member representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun 01.

Olumoh noted that despite previous resolutions on streetlight installation, Lagosians are yet to benefit from the initiative, leaving many areas in darkness and vulnerable to security threats, even as he stressed that funds were allocated for the project in the 2025 budget.

Olumoh urged the state government to take immediate action to implement the Light Up Lagos project saying that “the government should ensure that all streetlights are up and running as budgeted. We can also explore alternative energy sources, such as solar power, as projected by the President.”

Supporting the motion, Hon. Gbolahon Yishawu, the member representing Eti-Osa 02, echoed concerns from his constituents about poorly lit roads, stressing the urgency of awarding contracts for the project.

Hon. Desmond Elliot (Surulere 01), highlighted the security benefits of functional streetlights in his constituency and suggested that local governments should complement state efforts by deploying solar-powered streetlights in their areas.

Hon. Solomon Bonu (Badagry 01) raised concerns about vandalism of streetlight infrastructure and recommended deploying CCTV cameras to safeguard installations.

Hon. Stephen Ogundipe (Oshodi/Isolo 01), reiterated the importance of sustaining the Light-Up Lagos initiative, stating that functioning streetlights would help curb insecurity, open defecation, and other social vices.

Also, Hon. Femi Saheed, (Kosofe 02), commended the government’s allocation of N24 billion for the project but urged a shift in public attitude towards maintaining infrastructure.

He also suggested that tertiary institutions should engage in research and training on solar energy development to support the initiative.

In his remarks, Hon. Gbolahon Ogunleye (Ikorodu 01), called for equitable distribution of the project across all parts of the state, including remote areas such as Epe, Badagry, and Ikorodu, ensuring that schools and healthcare centres also benefit.

Meanwhile, Hon. Abiodun Tobun (Epe 01), raised concerns over the use of previously allocated funds for the project.

He questioned whether past allocations had been utilised effectively and called for an investigation into the matter. His concerns were echoed by Majority Leader Hon. Temitope Adewale, who urged the House to examine funding issues related to the project and other infrastructure challenges.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, stressed the need for local governments to align their road contracts with streetlight installations.

She also advocated improved maintenance culture and urged citizens to play a role in safeguarding public infrastructure.

To address these concerns, the House set up a seven-member ad hoc committee, chaired by Hon. Sobur Oluwa the member representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun 02, to investigate the challenges hindering the implementation of the Light-Up Lagos project.

Other Committee members include Hon. Abiodun Tobun (Epe 1), Hon. Stephen Ogundipe (Oshodi/Isolo 1), Hon. Femi Saheed (Kosofe 2), and Hon. Desmond Elliot (Surulere 1).