Protesters Block East-West Road in Delta over Alleged Marginalisation in NDDC Appointment

Sylvester Idowu in Warri and Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Protesters in Delta State took to the streets yesterday blocking the East-West Road in Ughelli to demand the appointment of a Delta State indigene as the next Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The demonstration organized by the Niger Delta People’s Assembly caused major disruption to traffic as protesters gathered with placards calling for justice, equity, and fair representation in the leadership of the NDDC.

Some of the placards read thus: ‘Niger Delta People’s Assembly Say No To Dr Ogbuku As Managing Director of NDDC. It Is The Turn Of Delta State’. ‘Abuse of The NDDC Act Is A Catalyst of Crisis In The Niger Delta Region. President Tinubu Act Now To Save The Nation’.

Others read thus: ‘We call on President Tinubu to Remove Dr. Samuel Ogbuku as Managing Director of NDDC’; ‘Remove Hon. Chiedu Ebie as Chairman’; Reconstitute the Board of NDDC’; ‘Bayelsa must not be allowed to usurp the position of Delta and Let fairness, Justice and Equity Prevail.

The Coordinator of the Niger Delta People’s Assembly (NDPA), Charles Ejor, while addressing the protesters, expressed the group’s dissatisfaction with Delta State’s exclusion from holding the office of NDDC Managing Director.

He noted that despite Delta State vital role in the oil sector and its significant contributions to Nigeria’s economy, it has been continually overlooked for the position.

Eor cited Section 12, Subsection 1(d) of the NDDC Act, which mandates that the Managing Director and Executive Directors of the commission rotate among oil-producing states.

With the recent expiration of Dr. Samuel Ogbaku’s tenure as the Managing Director, the group argued that it is now Delta State’s turn to assume the position.

“The exclusion of Delta State from this critical leadership position is unjust and goes against the NDDC Act. Delta State has contributed immensely to the nation’s growth, especially in the oil sector, and it is only fair that we are given our rightful place in the leadership of the NDDC”, he said.

Another leader of the protest, Samuel Ibadan, also condemned the continued marginalization of Delta State in NDDC appointments, adding: “We are bitter about the marginalisation of Delta State in NDDC appointments, which is why we came out today.

“We are peaceful and loving people, but it is our right to protest and make our grievances known to the world.”

The group, in a statement made available to journalists, emphasized that the protest was a peaceful attempt to highlight the regional inequalities in leadership within the NDDC.

It called on the federal government to address what they see as a systemic injustice and ensure Delta State is given its fair chance to lead the commission, in line with the principles of fairness and regional representation.

The group sought swift intervention from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resolve the issue and ensure that Delta State is given the opportunity to contribute to the development of the Niger Delta region through leadership at the NDDC.

NDPA stressed the need for equitable distribution of leadership positions to maintain peace and foster development in the region.