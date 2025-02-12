YABATECH Rector Urges Students to Pursue Skill-based Courses for Sustainable Future 

Funmi Ogundare

The Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, has advised students and prospective applicants for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to pursue courses focused on future-proof sustainable skills.

Abdul stated this at the presentation of a laptop prize to an SS II student of Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary (BMJS), Ikorodu, Master Pentecost Uhie, the winner of the nationwide maritime quiz competition organised by Ocean Foundation.

He explained that enrolling in skill-oriented programmes in higher education would equip students with the tools necessary for economic empowerment and self-sustainability, as opposed to pursuing degrees that may limit them to becoming job seekers in an increasingly challenging job market.

The rector also urged secondary school administrators to prioritise intensive orientation and counselling programmes that promote skills acquisition, as this will play a crucial role in transforming Nigeria’s education system.

He commended the Ocean Foundation for guiding students towards careers in sectors that promise economic success, noting that education reform is not just the government’s responsibility but a shared duty among all stakeholders.

Abdul advised students to continuously engage in learning, unlearning, and relearning, stressing that the future will require adaptability and technical skills.

Hon. Olaitan Williams, President of the Ocean Foundation, explained that the maritime quiz competition was designed to inspire young people to develop an interest in the maritime sector and to promote girl-child education, though boys were also allowed to compete. The competition saw 3,000 students nationwide participate, with only 100 making it to the finals.

She stated that the competition was part of an initiative to introduce maritime studies at an earlier stage in the curriculum, including primary school. She commended the participation of 3,000 students in the competition and expressed hope for continued growth in Maritime Education through the foundation’s efforts.

Ven. Bamidele Osunyomi, Principal of BMJS, thanked Dr. Abdul for the opportunity to visit YABATECH and for recognising Uhie’s achievement.

He agreed with the rector’s call to embrace skills acquisition in education, citing BMJS’s successful involvement in vocational and skills programs, which have led to accolades and scholarship offers for its students from foreign institutions.

“Many BMJS students who have excelled in such competitions are now studying abroad,” he said.

The principal stated that BMJS maintains high standards, emphasizing that there is no room for complacency as students are actively engaged in various skill-building programs.

“The school has also upgraded its laboratories to provide students with access to cutting-edge technology, ensuring they are well-prepared for future challenges,” Osunyomi stated.