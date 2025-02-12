Nigerian Legion Advocates Better Welfare for Veterans, Urges FG to Improve Military Funding

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Legion, Lagos State Chapter, has called on the Federal Government to prioritise the welfare of military veterans and their families, stating that ex-servicemen remain a valuable asset in strengthening national security. The organisation also urged the government to increase funding for the armed forces, warning that continued neglect of the military could undermine efforts to tackle insecurity across the country.

The call was made at the weekend during an event marking Veterans Day, held at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi. The event, organised by the Nigerian Legion, Lagos State Chapter, brought together retired military and paramilitary officers and featured the inaugural “Legion Happy Hour,” aimed at fostering camaraderie among ex-servicemen.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Lagos State Chapter, Akeem Wolimoh, emphasised the importance of recognising the contributions of military veterans, not just in service but also in retirement. He stressed that retired officers possess critical security intelligence and experience that could be utilised to enhance community and national security.

“The Nigerian Legion was established to support military veterans and promote comradeship among ex-servicemen, which is one of the reasons we organised this event,” Wolimoh stated.

“One of the biggest challenges we face is being wrongly perceived as a government organisation that simply follows directives. However, we operate independently and objectively, ensuring that veterans receive the recognition and support they deserve,” he added.

Wolimoh noted that regimentation and security expertise were central to the lives of military personnel, making retired officers invaluable in efforts to combat crime and insurgency. “There is no limit to how impactful the Nigerian Legion can be in the security framework of any community. Ex-servicemen have vast knowledge in intelligence gathering, and that experience should not be wasted,” he said.

The chairman also revealed that the Legion had introduced measures to regulate its members, including a revalidation process to prevent unauthorised individuals from misusing military uniforms for illegal activities.

As part of the event, former Chief of Defence Staff, General Alexander Ogomudia, urged the Federal Government to significantly improve military funding, warning that relying on foreign assistance would not help Nigeria build a self-sufficient defence system.

General Ogomudia, who served as Chief of Defence Staff from January 2003 to 2006 under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, expressed appreciation for the support received from foreign allies in providing weapons for counter-insurgency operations. However, he lamented that years of underfunding had weakened the military’s ability to effectively combat threats, particularly in the North-East.

“The military has suffered neglect in the past, which has made it difficult to effectively tackle insurgency. Increased funding is crucial to strengthening our defence capabilities,” he said.

Although he declined to openly discuss his personal assessment of the military’s current state, the retired general stressed that without sufficient resources, Nigeria’s security challenges would persist.

Meanwhile, Wolimoh further called on the government to pay special attention to the welfare of military veterans and their families, noting that many struggle with inadequate healthcare, financial instability, and a lack of reintegration support after service.

“Neglecting veterans and their families is a disservice to those who risked their lives for the country. The government must ensure that they receive the care and support they deserve,” he stated.

The event concluded with a networking session among veterans, reinforcing the importance of unity and mutual support within the ex-service community.