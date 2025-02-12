First Lady: I Remain Committed To Women Empowerment 

* Lauds DSS for striking a gender balance with personnel

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has restated her commitment to empowering women in the country.

She also noted President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering determination to ensuring the inclusion of women in leadership roles.

The First Lady stated this Wednesday while receiving in audience a delegation from the Directorate of State Security (DSS), led by the Deputy Director-General, Mrs. Afolashade Adekayaoja, at the State House, Abuja.

Mrs Tinubu expressed gratitude for the visit, highlighting President Tinubu administration’s priority to empowering women and ensure their active participation in decision-making at all levels.

She emphasized the importance of recognizing and rewarding the tireless contributions of hardworking women in various sectors, stating that leadership positions held by women serve as a representation of other women across the country.

The First Lady further expressed her hope that the women in leadership would support each other, work collaboratively and discharge their responsibilities diligently to ensure progress for the nation.

Earlier in her remarks, Mrs. Adekayaoja thanked President Tinubu and the First Lady for their strong support in advancing the cause of women in the nation.

She commended their ongoing efforts to place women in key leadership positions, where they can make significant contributions to national governance.

Adekayaoja also expressed her appreciation for the First Lady’s steadfast advocacy for gender equality and the overall support for the DSS.

She reaffirmed the DSS’s commitment to protecting the lives of Nigerian citizens and ensuring a secure environment for the nation’s continued growth and peaceful governance.