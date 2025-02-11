Polaris Bank, Partners Take Presentation of School Essentials to Gbaja Girls

Polaris Bank and one of its strategic CSR partners, Evolve Trust Charity recently stormed Gbaja Girls (Junior and Senior) High School, Surulere, Lagos in continuation of its presentation of school essentials programme to selected public school students in the country.

The partnership which birthed in 2021 and primarily focused on empowering the girl-child and their male counterparts has reached over 15,000 students across 35 public schools in nine states including Lagos, Kano, Kogi, Imo and FCT, Abuja.

Speaking at the presentation on Wednesday, the Bank’s Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Mrs. Abimbola Ozomah emphasized that the Bank being a signatory to United Nations’ (UN) Principles for Responsible Banking aligns its practices and strategies with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement thus igniting its sustained interests in the training of the girl-child.

“This event is not just about distributing educational materials but empowering girls for bigger roles because educated girls grow into informed women. At Polaris Bank, we are committed to bridging the educational gap, empowering girls and building sustainability aligning with global framework,” she said.

She further charged the students to embrace the opportunities inherent in education while stating that the Bank will stop at nothing to support them.

Also speaking, Programme Manager at Evolve Charity Trust, Ejeh Godwin thanked Polaris Bank for keying into the Trust’s mission of supporting the girl-child nationwide. Godwin noted that while the initiative commenced in 2020, Polaris Bank partnered in 2021 and the Bank has never for once backed out since then.

The Principal, Gbaja Girls Junior High School, Mrs Dabiri Nwabuoku Adetoun Iyabo in her remarks also appreciated Polaris Bank for including the school in the intervention programme.