Bandits Release Over 1,000 Captives in Katsina 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than 1,000 kidnapped victims who were abducted in various communities across Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State have regained their freedom.

The Chairman of the local government, Hon. Faruk Hayatu, who disclosed this Monday night in an interview with journalists, said the captives were recently released by their abductors.

He explained that ransom was paid for the release of some of the kidnapped victims, while some were released as a result of blistering security operations in villages across the local government. 

He, however, said 60 residents of the local government were still in bandits’ captivity, adding however that efforts were ongoing by security agencies and government to secure their freedom.

“So far, over 1,000 kidnapped victims have been released by bandits in different communities in Sabuwa Local Government. But we still have 30 to 60 people with them. We are making efforts for their release,” he said.

Hayatu reiterated that the bandits were threatening communities in the local government with negotiation letters, but their threat would not deter his administration and security personnel from eliminating them.

He added that the hoodlums needed negotiation with the council, “so that they can release all people that are in their custody before setting conditions for peace in the local government”.

Hayatu said: “The bandits have sent a letter and messages stating that they want to negotiate with us but as chairman of the local government, I will not sit on a roundtable with the criminals in the name of negotiation.

“When they noticed that negotiation will not hold between us, they changed their pattern of operations with intense attacks and abductions. They are saying there is no relief for us since we don’t want to negotiate with them.”

