Global Citizens Support Community Health Workers, Maternal Healthcare across Nigeria

International advocacy organisation Global Citizen, in partnership with the LagosState Government, the Lagos Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Tourism, last week, in Lagos, hosted the Stride for HER Rights Maternal Healthcare Walkathon across Lagos’s iconic Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

The advocacy event amplified awareness of the vital role of community health workers, calling for increased healthcare funding towards sexual reproductive health rights, and championing the need for equitable access to maternal and neonatal healthcare services across Nigeria.

Participants who completed today’s walkathon earned tickets to Global Citizen’s Move Afrika: Lagos event on February 25 at The Palms,headlined by EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum artist and producer John Legend. More information can be found at moveafrika.org.

The walkathon saw thousands of Global Citizens, leaders from civil society and government representatives from across the region participate, including Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA), Nigerian Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), and HelpMum, with all groups calling for enhanced maternal and child healthcare services nationwide.

Guest speakers at today’s event included Dr. Kemi DaSilva-Ibru, Founder of WARIF, who shared valuable insights on maternal health in Nigeria, and Mrs. Olukemi Ogunyemi, Special Advisor at the Ministry of Health, who reinforced the government’s commitment to improving maternal healthcare services.

“As part of this year’s Move Afrika citizen-led advocacy campaign, we are calling on African nations to increase domestic health financing and prioritise maternal healthcare to ensure equitable access for all. We are incredibly proud of today’s turnout and the positive impact the Stride for HER Rights Maternal Care Walkathon will have for the women and children of Nigeria,” said Iphie Chuks-Adizue, Managing Director, Africa, Global Citizen. “Maternal health, sexual reproductive healthcare and neonatal health pose significant challenges for our society, exacerbated by inadequate funding and limited access. This event highlights the vital role of community health workers in our communities and the urgent need for policy reform to support them and their work.”