  • Monday, 10th February, 2025

Ayomike Wins Femi Pedro @70 Golf Kitty 

Featured | 37 minutes ago

A tournament put together in honour of former Deputy Governor of Lagos State and the Grand Patron of Ultimate Golf Challenge, Femi Pedro came to a thrilling end at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Thursday with former Club Champion, Tim Ayomike emerging the winner. 

The tournament which was a roll-call of who-is who in the section saw the high flying Ayomike ending his game with a score of 69-net, beating the second placed Emmanuel Olayiwola Ogunrinde, who also carded 69-net on countback. Kayode Adejumobi was further down in the winners chart ducking in the third position. 

The celebrant who played in the same group that comprises former Golf Captain and Nigeria Cup defending Champion, Tayo Babalakin and 18-handicap Akin Semowo also gave a good account of himself.

The all-white tournament had the likes of Toye Sode, former Captain and former Ikoyi Club 1938 Chairman on the course. So also was Gen. Muftau Balogun (rtd), also a former Club Chairman on the course. 

Tafa Zibiri-Aliu, current Club Chairman, Fred Coker, former Golf Captain, Uyi Akpata, former Golf Captain, Bayo Ali, former Golf Captain, Gen. Musbau Amolegbe, former Golf Captain, Babatunde Johnson, also a former captain, Meckson Innocent Okoro,  former Golf Captain, Uwen Udoh and the current Captain, Tade Adekunle and his Vice Captain Tunde Oni. 

Golf Playing Royal Highness, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, the Elegushi Ikate Land added royalty to the birthday kitty, while Babatunde Ojo, Captain of Ikeja Golf Club led guest from Ikeja to the Course.

Happy with the turnout, the celebrants, Femi Pedro, thank everyone present for the honour, saying though he’s 70, he feels much younger, while pledging to continue golfing for a long time to come.

