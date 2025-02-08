  • Saturday, 8th February, 2025

NNPC: No Explosion at Warri Refinery, Facility Undergoing Routine Maintenance

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) yesterday disputed reports indicating that there had been a fire incident at the just restarted Warri Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC).
A statement by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, said that earlier, operations at WRPC Area 1 were intentionally curtailed to carry out necessary intervention works on select equipment.


“NNPC Ltd wishes to clarify that there was no explosion at the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC). Any reports suggesting otherwise are completely false.
“On January 25, 2025, operations at WRPC Area 1 were intentionally curtailed to carry out necessary intervention works on select equipment, including field instruments that were impacting sustainable and steady operations.


“These intervention works are essential to ensure the production of on-specification finished and intermediate products, particularly Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Kerosene (Kero),” the statement added.

It maintained that the routine maintenance was progressing as planned, and Area 1 will be back in operation within the next few days.

“Despite ongoing interventions, over the past 11 days, AGO loading has been maintained at an average of eight trucks per day, with a sufficient supply available to sustain ongoing truck load-out operations.

“NNPC Ltd remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted product supply and appreciates the patience and cooperation of all stakeholders as it completes these essential maintenance activities,” NNPC added.

