Expert Advises Cancer Patients to Embrace Multi-prong Treatment Approach

Omolabake Fasogbon

A call to embrace a multi-pronged approach in cancer treatment has been made by African Women Cancer Awareness Association (AWCAA) as part of its recommendations to arrest cancer mortality on the continent.



AWCAA during its launch in Nigeria to commemorate World Cancer Day 2025, highlighted a synergised solution integrating science, faith and culture for effective cancer treatment.

Founder of AWCAA, Ify Anne Nwabukwu, recognised that relevant stakeholders must come together and bring their individual solutions to the table to further drive progress in cancer cure .



According to her, “The momentum to collaborate efforts to reduce the scourge is crucial. We need to find what works for us, we should partner with already existing entities to reduce the burden of treatment and prevention. All must come together, including experts in the village and the city. By uniting our efforts, we can make significant strides in cancer prevention, treatment, and management.”



Although, a member of the association, Dr. Nnesochi Offor urged prevention through healthy lifestyle like diet and exercise, this too, according to her, does not guarantee 100 per cent immunity from cancer.



She maintained that cancer of any type is best prevented or contained through proactive measures as self checks, routine checkups, and annual screenings that are able to detect ailments early.

“This is why awareness should centre on this this to enable early diagnoses and better treatment outcomes. AWCAA is here to bridge the gap in cancer education, screening, and treatment, ensuring more women receive the support they need”, she assured.



On her part, Celine Orji who is also a member of AWCAA acknowledged some progress in cancer awareness, noting that it is still insufficient given rising stigma and apathy to preventive steps like routine checkups.



“It’s sad that people don’t want to talk about it. They say, ‘It’s not my portion’, no one prays for cancer to be his or her portion. With adequate awareness, we tend to achieve a greater level of success in cancer fight.”

She further drew attention to changing trends in screening timeline, advocating for screenings at an earlier age than traditionally advised.

“It’s important for young women to start getting mammograms as early as 20 and not 40 as earlier recommended. We are seeing more cases of breast cancer among young women now. It’s important to note that men also develop breast cancer so screening does not exempt them. Colon cancer screenings should also be taken important from age 40,” she added.