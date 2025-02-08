CDS Charges Military Commanders to be Ruthless against Armed Non-State Actors

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, yesterday charged military commanders not to show mercy to all armed groups striving to destabilise the nation.

General Musa also tasked the commanders to encourage and empower their troops to think creatively to challenge conventional wisdom and embrace change as they strive for continuous improvement.



He equally confirmed the killing of two notorious terrorist kingpins, Kachalla Gwammade and Kachalla Shehu, in Zamfara State.

The CDS gave this charge at the closing of Chief of Defence Staff Joint Task Force Commanders Conference 2025 with the theme, ‘Enhancing Jointness Across All Theatres of Operations’.



He disclosed that the operation carried out by troops of Operation Fansan Yanma under the ongoing operation ‘Show No Mercy’, eliminated the two leaders along with four of their fighters in Ruwan Dawa Village, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Intelligence sources said the operation was conducted by troops stationed at Hannu Tara camp, in collaboration with local vigilantes.



The troops engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle, neutralising six armed criminals and recovering three motorcycles and several firearms.

Kachalla Gwammade, identified as a key terror commander, operated from a base in Chabi Village, north-east of Maru LGA.



He was also a relative of the late Kachalla Sani Black, a notorious warlord recently eliminated in ongoing military operations.

The successful operation comes amidst intensified efforts to combat terrorism in the North-west region.



Confirming the killing of the bandit leaders during the closing ceremony of the CDS Joint Task Force Commanders Conference, General Musa expressed his appreciation for the active participation and valuable contributions of participants during the conference.

He said the conference has enabled the military authorities and field commanders to reflect on their collective efforts and the attendant challenges faced in addressing the security situation in the country.



Musa emphasised the importance of unity of effort, resourcefulness, and the need for the political class to show more commitment to addressing security challenges.

CDS stressed that the lessons learnt during the conference will significantly contribute to the effectiveness and success of joint operations.

He said that with this major victory the military is poised to build on the momentum and continue its efforts in combating terrorism and ensuring national security.

According to him, “as an armed forces, we must foster a culture of cooperation, collaboration, and synergy among our troops, by breaking down barriers, sharing resources, and leveraging on each other’s strengths to maximise our collective impact and achieve our shared objectives.

“Let us therefore bring this spirit of jointness back to our respective Task Forces and integrate it into our daily operations. Other germane suggestions which cuts across tactical to strategic levels of our operations were also proffered and have been keenly noted.

“To the Field Commanders, I charge you to understand the enormity of the task ahead. You must be innovative and adapt to the changing environment.

“The security landscape is ever-evolving, accordingly you must continuously assess and improve your strategies, tactics and capabilities to effectively counter the emerging threats.

“Embracing new technologies, fostering a culture of innovation, and promoting a learning mindset are therefore essential for maintaining our operational edge,” Musa said.