Adeleke Engages 10,000  for Imole Youth Corps

In a massive push for youth employment and engagement, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has inaugurated and inducted 10, 000 youths into the Imole Youth Corps.

Speaking yesterday in Osogbo at a grand ceremony held at the Freedom Park, the state governor said the occasion is “a major highlight of his administration’s push to address youth joblessness alongside other indirect steps to engage the youths across the sectors.”

Addressing the members of the Imole youth corps clad in their uniforms, the governor described the programme as “a transitional arrangement designed to provide opportunities for our youths” from all walks of life.

According to him “Today’s gathering is a continuation of our efforts to provide job opportunities for our teaming youth. Ten thousand youth spread across the 332 political wards are engaged to provide services in the area of health, security, environment and education,” the governor noted, assuring them that “the newly enrolled Imole Youth Corps members are to be trained to deliver support services in the grass-roots economy and sectors.”

He charged the corps members to demonstrate strong commitment in whatever sector they are assigned to, tasking them “to justify the confidence reposed in you by working diligently in your posted areas.”

The governor spoke further on the efforts of his government to tackle the unemployment crisis, saying: “Our administration is focused on tackling the unemployment crisis. We note the widespread joblessness among the youths.

“Our first decision is to create an enabling environment for job creation by both the government and the private sector. Part of actions taken so far by the administration is to provide financial support to small businesses through cooperative movement, statewide infrastructure upgrade and the recent launching of the agropreneur programme.

“Through small business financing, this administration has provided lifeline and operational loans to thousands of grassroots entrepreneurs. Over N4 billion has so far been committed to this revolving loan scheme.

“Our government is also enforcing local content in the implementation of the state’s infrastructure projects. We engage local contractors who in turn employ local technicians, thereby imparting new skills. Additionally, local suppliers are patronized. We ensure Osun State money revolves within the state.

“I am happy you announce that through our local content policy, financial access to businesses, and ongoing youth agropreneur programme, over 250,000 of our population were provided job opportunities. The figures are set to increase as we launch the agropreneur project in each of the 30 local government and areas.”

He directed the Commissioner for Youth Development, Moshood Olagunju, to enforce the performance evaluation system to ensure that the goals of the programme are realized, assuring the public that “the activities of the Imole Youth Corps will be subjected to regular performance evaluation.

In his address to the Imole Corps members, the commissioner congratulated them and tasked them to be good ambassadors of the newly created youth engagement platform.

He said: “I commend the governor and the entire members of the State Executive Council on the successful take off of the programme. Governor Adeleke has demonstrated now and then his love and passion for youth development.”