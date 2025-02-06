Nwoko Defects to APC, Decries PDP Crisis

•Ganduje welcomes new member

•Senate asks FG to rename Kado Estate after Useni, approves three new members for CCB

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparation and Repatriation, Senator Ned Nwoko has formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection letter was read on the floor of the senate by President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, during plenary.

The letter was titled: “Notice of Departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Nwoko explained that his decision was based on the persistent crises plaguing the PDP, saying the development had weakened its ability to function as an effective opposition political party.

“The PDP, which once stood as a formidable platform for democratic participation and national development, has unfortunately been engulfed in persistent crises, ranging from internal divisions to a lack of clear leadership and direction,” Nwoko said.

He expressed concern that the party’s instability poses a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

“If urgent steps were not taken to address this national emergency, Nigeria risks sliding into a dangerous one-party system, which history has shown to be detrimental to governance and national stability,” he said.

The Senator urged the Senate to establish an ad-hoc Committee to investigate the internal crisis within the PDP and recommend solutions to safeguard Nigeria’s multi-party democracy.

He said, “This committee should examine the root causes of the party’s internal implosion, engage relevant stakeholders, and propose reforms that will ensure the survival of a viable opposition in Nigeria.

Nwoko, nevertheless, pledged pledged continued service to the people of Delta North and contributions to national progress.

Welcoming Nwoko, the National Chairman of APC, Dr. Abdulahi Ganduje, said the ruling party believed in national unity, national integration and progress of Nigerians.

Ganduje stated: “There’s no doubt our great party is the most nationalistic party, the party that has spread from all over the country.

“Our party believes in national integration. Our party believes in national unity. Our party believes in progress and providing prosperity to the people of Nigeria.”

The chairman added that President Bola Tinubu was a visionary leader, saying the reforms he introduced were necessary to develop the country.

“Immediately he came, he knew where to start, he knew what to do, and he introduced some reforms. Even though they are painful, but they are unavoidable reforms. If you want Nigeria to progress, there is no doubt you have to undertake such reforms.

“But we are so happy. We have started seeing the progress, the outcome of such reforms. Oil production has increased. Oil refineries are working. Security is improving.

“As we promised, we will take over Delta State. We assure you of maximum cooperation. You go back to your state, you organise yourself, invite us for a mega rally,” he said.

Meanwhile, the red chamber yesterday asked the federal government to immortalise the late Senator Jeremiah Useni by renaming the Kado Estate in Abuja after him.

Similarly, the Senate confirmed the nomination of Mr. ibikunle Bayonle Fatal from Oyo State, Ikpeme Kenneth Ndem (Cross River); and Hon. Justice Buba Ibrahim Nyaure (rest) from Taraba State as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau.