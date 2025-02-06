  • Thursday, 6th February, 2025

Edun Showcases Nigeria’s Investment Opportunities to UAE Bank Delegation 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja 

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has stated that the country’s economy is on the rise with great investment opportunities.

He stated this Thursday in Abuja when he received a high-level delegation from First Abu Dhabi Bank, led by the Group Head of Investment Banking, Martin Tricaud, to discuss investment opportunities and strategic partnerships.

Edun highlighted Nigeria’s economic transformation over the past 18 months, citing key reforms such as market-driven pricing for foreign exchange and petroleum, increased trade through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), and stronger revenue from both oil and non-oil sectors. 

These measures, he noted, had stabilised the economy, improved gross domestic product (GDP) growth and strengthened the trade balance.

“The progress we have made in stabilising the economy and driving growth is a testament to our administration’s commitment to economic reform.

“We are eager to showcase these opportunities to investors and partners, like First Abu Dhabi Bank,” he said, while explaining efforts to boost food production, affordability and censuring long-term economic resilience. 

