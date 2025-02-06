BPE Backs Tolling to Ensure Sustainable Road Infrastructure Devt

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi, has said that tolling operations on Nigerian roads will mark a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards sustainable road infrastructure development.

He spoke at the Garaku Toll Station, Km 32, Keffi-Akwanga Section, Keffi, Nasarawa State during the inauguration of the 227.2km Abuja-Keffi-Lafia-Makurdi road corridor.

Gbeleyi, who noted that good roads are essential for national development, added that: “They facilitate trade, enhance mobility, and improve the overall quality of life.”

However, he stated that quality infrastructure comes at a cost as construction, maintainance and upgrade of roads require substantial financial investment.

Gbeleyi said it was unrealistic to expect critical assets to be sustained without a structured revenue framework, hence, the need for tolling operations on the roads.

According to him, if the citizens want world-class infrastructure they must be willing to contribute to its sustainability.

“This tolling model is not just about collecting fees; it is about ensuring that we have well-maintained roads that offer comfort, safety and efficiency to road users.

“The revenue generated will be directly reinvested into the maintenance and continuous improvement of this corridor, ensuring that it remains in top condition for years to come,” he stated.

The benefits of the initiative far outweigh the costs, itemising them as improved road maintenance, enhanced safety and security, reduced travel time and costs as well as job creation.

He said the tolling process would be managed through a transparent framework with oversight from relevant regulatory bodies.

“We are committed to ensuring that funds collected are appropriately utilized for road maintenance and development, and we encourage the public to hold the government accountable in this regard,” he added.

He urged road users not to see the initiative as a burden but as an investment in their safety, convenience and economic prosperity.