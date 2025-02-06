50% Tariffs Hike: NCSCN Cancels Planned Protest, Says Decision Based on Facts Presented by NCC

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN), has cancelled its earlier planned peaceful protest at both the gates of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and the National Assembly.

The group said its earlier decision to protest against the 50% telecom tariffs hike approved by the commission was based on inadequate information available to them as at last week when they held an emergency meeting

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NCSCN Mr. Blessing Akinlosotu, disclosed this during a press conference organised by the Council on Monday in Abuja where he explained that after verifying the facts presented to them by the NCC they realised that with the soaring inflation telecom service providers have not hiked tariffs since 2013.

“After the tensed and robust engagement with the management of NCC, we further set up a 5-Man Technical Committee to carefully study documents presented to us, and asked the committee to do clinical and forensic examination of available records of operational costs and annual profits margins of some major Telecom Service Providers in Nigeria, with critical assessments of financial statements.

“Our findings were very interesting and calls for serious review of position and planned line of action.

“Confirmed facts and figures by our technical committee: that there has not been any tariff adjustment by operator since 2013 despite rising inflation and unfavorable environments and economic realities like every other local and international businesses depend on same enabling factors and variables as electricity, foreign exchange, secured environments etc to operate and do businesses profitably.” he emphasised

“That electricity tariffs and cost of diesel has skyrocketed on the Telecom Service Providers, that insecurity and constant vandalisation of facilities and cable lines has become a serious reoccurrence and threat to the continued operations and profitability of the telecom businesses in Nigeria, that the 50% is simply an upper ceiling that must not be exceeded, operators may still be driven by competition to slightly adjust and not shoot up to the 50%” he added

He also noted that an improvement in security and a reduction in prices of factors that has necessitated this increase will also bring a reduction in the future.

“That as other factors as Electricity, Diesel, Security improves, Rates will naturally come down as has been the case in the industry for over two decades running whereby rates of calls and services have been in steady decline.”

Speaking earlier he said, “

“Sequel to the Emergency Meeting, wherein resolution was reached for the Council and all our 620 Affiliates to hold a World Press Conference on Friday last week to strongly condemn the decision of Government, and afterwards commence a Peaceful Protest to occupy the Headquarters of the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) and the National Assembly, until the decision is reversed.”

He said despite the 50% hike Nigeria still enjoys one of the modest telecom tariffs globally. ” That the service providers are mandated to abide by the guidelines and term and condition before any upward adjustments in tariff, That the 50% approval is significantly understandable considering the percentage rise in forex, diesel and other variables, which is up to 700% in some cases

That Nigeria still enjoys relatively one of the lowest Tariffs globally.”