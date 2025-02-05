Lawmaker Hails Tinubu For Assenting to Bill On Federal Poly Rano

* Says it will boost vocational education

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The senator representing Kano South Senatorial District, Senator Sumaila Kawu, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s assent to the Bill on Federal Polytechnic Rano, Kano State, will guarantee vocational education in the state and the country at large.

Kawu stated this while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday,

He commended the president for the “decisive action in signing the bill into law”.

He said: “The establishment of the institution was not just victory for our community or zone but a transformative step for Kano State and Nigeria at large.

“It will provide our youths with access to quality and technical vocational education and equipping them with the necessary skills to thrive in an increasing competitive job market.”

He said that the law would ensure elevation of educational landscape of the country.

Kawu also commended the sponsor of the bill, Hon. Kabiru Rurum representing Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya federal constituency for his commitment and vision in championing the bill.

“I also commend the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau.

“I also express gratitude to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, and other members of the National Assembly for their collective efforts at ensuring the successful passage of the bill,” the lawmaker said.

Kawu urged the Kano State Government and the citizens to rally round this laudable initiative.

“Let us unite in our commitment of building a brighter future of Kano South, Kano State and Nigeria in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu,” he said.