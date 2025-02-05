Finally, Kenya Airways Apologises for Ill-treatment of Nigerian Passenger

Chinedu Eze





After exchange of brickbats between a Nigerian passenger, Gloria Omisore, and Kenya Airways, over alleged ill-treatment of the Nigerian, the East African carrier has finally apologised.

This was confirmed by NCAA, which held a meeting with the airline over the incident after it readily intervened in the fray when the case went viral on social media.

Omisore was denied boarding on the second leg of her connecting flight in Nairobi over inability to provide a Schengen visa.

The social media video showing a verbal exchange between the passenger and a Kenya Airways agent at the transfer desk in Nairobi (NBO) generated a lot of comments.

NCAA Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, in his X account shared pictures and outcome from the meeting.

His words: “In respect of the now viral case between a Nigerian passenger, Gloria Omisore, and Kenyan Airways, I summoned the airline to my Abuja office today, Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

“In attendance were the airline’s Country Manager, James Nganga; Station Manager, Eric Mukira; and Duty Manager, Ezenwa Ehumadu. We informed the airline that the passenger had called Kenya Airways via +254 711 024 747 on December 7, 2025, to inquire if she was qualified to fly the Manchester-Paris-Nairobi-Lagos (inbound) and Lagos-Nairobi-Paris-Manchester route.

“According to the passenger, the airline told her that she was qualified, despite her informing them that she is Nigerian, who holds a British resident permit, but no Shenghen visa.”

According to him, it was based on this information from Kenya Airways that the passenger proceeded to purchase the ticket, adding that she flew the first leg into Nigeria via Paris and Nairobi with no incident.

“The airline has asked for time to check their recorded call log and confirm if that call actually happened. They have been granted 48 hours to do so.

“For her outbound flight, the airline boarded and flew the passenger out of Lagos despite knowing that she needed a transit visa for the Paris leg.

“This fault was that of the airline, and it was only discovered in Nairobi.”

He stated that upon discovery, the airline then offered the passenger a direct flight to London at no extra cost to her, on the condition that she would wait another 10 hours in addition to the 17-hour layover she had just endured.

Since she was bleeding and exhausted, the passenger demanded accommodation and care because the error was that of the airline. It was when she was denied care that an argument ensued between her and the airline counter staff, he added.

Achimugu said this is contrary to the intentionally misleading official statement by Kenya Airways claiming that the lady simply refused to re-routing directly to London and started to throw pads around.

He said the Kenya Airways team has apologised for the obfuscation of facts in that statement and have also admitted that, phone call or not, it was the fault of the airline not to have discovered the problem before airlifting the passenger from Lagos.

“I expressed deep disappointment about the unruly Kenya Airways staff who insulted the office of the President of Nigeria, insinuating that the airline could do anything to Nigerians and nothing would happen. I asked if this manner of addressing customer complaints was the airline’s standard protocol.

“The country manager stated in very clear terms that the staff was out of order and apologized for the outburst. When asked what disciplinary measures will be taken against their personnel, he said that his bosses in Nairobi would decide,” he added.