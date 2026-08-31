Dare: Tinubu Travelled to ‘Refuel’ After Tasking State Matters 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Presidential spokesperson, Sunday Dare, on Sunday justified the three-week annual working leave embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu on Sunday.

Explaining the reason for the leave, Dare told newsmen after seeing off the President at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport in Abuja, that the break would allow Tinubu to “refuel” after months of intense engagement with state matters.

According to him, the President had spent the past six to seven months handling state matters, including decisions on security and the economy, ahead of the campaign season for the 2027 elections.

His words: “The President has had several months—six, seven months—of being engaged with state matters. We’ve seen monumental changes, monumental decisions taken with our security, with our economy and so many other things as pertains to the running of the affairs of this country.”

Dare added that the campaign season had begun and would involve several months of intense political activities, although governance would continue.

“And at this point, it’s important that the President also refuels. And even though he’s going on leave, we know that he’ll be engaged with state matters on a daily basis. He will receive briefings from his ministers, from the service chiefs as the case may be, and from every other person who is handling very key decisions in our country,” he said.