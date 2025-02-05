Breaking: Tinubu Raises Proposed 2025 Budget from N49.7trn to N54.2trn

*National Assembly promises to pass appropriation bill by end of February

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has increased the proposed budget size for 2025 from N49.7 trllion, which he presented to the joint session of the National Assembly in December to N54.2 trillion .

President Tinubu announced an increase in the proposed budget size through separate letters forwarded to both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The President in the letter read during plenary in the Senate by Senator Godswill Akpabio, explained reasons for the increment.

Tinubu said the increase arose from N1.4trilliion additional revenues made by the Federal Inland Revenue Service ( FIRS), N1.2trillion made by the Nigeria Customs Service and the N1.8trilliion generated by some other Government Owned Agencies .

The President of the Senate consequently directed the request to the Senate Committee on Appropriations for expeditious consideration.

Akpabio also declared that the budget consideration would be concluded and passed before the end of this month.

Details later…