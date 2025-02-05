  • Wednesday, 5th February, 2025

Breaking: Tinubu Raises Proposed 2025 Budget from N49.7trn to N54.2trn

Breaking | 2 hours ago

*National Assembly promises to pass appropriation bill by end of February

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has increased the proposed budget size for 2025 from N49.7 trllion, which he presented to the joint session of the National Assembly in December to N54.2 trillion .

President Tinubu announced an increase in the proposed budget size through separate letters forwarded to both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The President in the letter read during plenary in the Senate by Senator Godswill Akpabio, explained reasons for the increment.

Tinubu said the increase arose from N1.4trilliion additional revenues made by the Federal Inland Revenue Service ( FIRS), N1.2trillion made by the Nigeria Customs Service and the N1.8trilliion generated by some other Government Owned Agencies .

The President of the Senate consequently directed the request to the Senate Committee on Appropriations for expeditious consideration.

Akpabio also declared that the budget consideration would be concluded and passed before the end of this month.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.