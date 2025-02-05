Badagry Renaissance Movement Calls for Indigenous DG for ASCON

Sunday Ehigiator

The Badagry Renaissance Movement has advocated the appointment of an indigenous person from Badagry as the next Director-General of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON).

Located in Badagry, ASCON was established in 1972. In its over 52 years of existence, the group, in a statement yesterday, said no indigenous person from the host community has been appointed as its DG.

The statement read: “The Administrative Staff College of Nigeria is sited in Badagry, and since its inception, no Indigenous person from Badagry, which is the host community, has ever been selected or appointed as the Director General.

“It is in this vein, after careful observation, that we are agitating for an inclusive Badagry in the helms of affairs and administration, especially in ASCON, as the case may be.

“The introduction of federal character and quota system, especially special consideration for catchment areas in the Nigerian constitution, implies that ordinarily a Badagrian is long overdue to have become the Director General of ASCON.

However, it is better late than never.

“We hereby implore the federal government of Nigeria under the leadership of His Excellency, president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, to treat Badagry with utmost importance, especially in relation to ASCON and appoint an indigene of the community to head the institution.

“We trust in your capacity and judgement, and we hope that under your watch, Badagry will not continue to be subjugated and sideline.”