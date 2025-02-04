NOA DG Cautions Nigerians against Scooping Fuel from Fallen Tankers

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has cautioned Nigerians against scooping fuel from fallen petrol tankers in order to stem the tide of series of devastating explosions which have claimed numerous lives across the country even recently.

He gave the plea during a sensitisation meeting with the tanker drivers association in Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He emphasized that President Bola Tinubu has expressed his displeasure over the incidents and called for urgent action, noting that scooping fuel from fallen tanker is like a death-wish and akin to stealing that is fraught with dangers.

According to him, “Many Nigerians have lost their lives to fuel tanker explosions with the latest in Enugu State, which claimed the lives of no fewer than 18 persons. The Enugu incident followed a similar incident in Niger State where more than 80 persons reportedly lost their lives while scooping fuel from crashed tanker.”

urged tanker drivers to adhere to traffic rules, avoid speeding and ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on journeys, assuring them that the federal government is committed to repair roads in the country to reduce road crashes.

He similarly appealed to Nigerians to be their brothers keepers and help one another from difficulties instead of doing other wise to make society better for living, disclosing that the agency has produced jingles in 70 different languages on the campaign for attitudinal change with the hope that Nigerians will live up to the moral standards expected of them.

The leaders of the tankers drivers in their various remarks pledged their support to the government and appealed for the provision of standard trailer parks with modern facilities across the country.

They also emphasized the need for urgent road repairs to prevent further accidents and explosions.