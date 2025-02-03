Plateau Utd Halt Shooting Stars’ Seven-match Winning Streak with Draw in Jos

. Heartland dismantle Rivers Utd in Owerri

Femi Solaja

Long-time winner Shooting Stars of Ibadan missed the chance of a seven-match winning streak in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) yesterday following a 1-1 scoreline with host Plateau United in Jos.

But the day’s shock win was at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, where Emmanuel Amuneke’s Heartland FC took their pound of flesh off the Finidi George’s Rivers United with a two nil victory.

The result took the title contenders from Port Harcourt further away from the top pack and rooted at 35 points but in third position while Remo Stars are still runway leaders on 45 points.

At the Jos Stadium, both the host, Plateau United and Shooting Stars had a busy first half with no goal to show for their respective efforts.

However, Kabiru Tijani put the away side in the lead in the 76th minute but the near-capacity stand went into a frenzy mood after Albert Hilary scored the equaliser from the right side of the goalkeeper just a minute later.

The result ended the Oluyole Warriors’ seven-match winning streak after the wins against Abia Warriors, Sunshine Stars, Kano Pillars, the famous away win at Enugu Rangers, Kwara United, and the Nasarawa United before this score draw that placed the side in second position but eight points behind leaders Remo stars.

Two goals from Christian Molokwu in the 62nd minute and Joel Okoro in the 73rd gave Heartland of Owerri a massive 2-0 win over Rivers United. The result leaves the Naze side in the ninth position with 29 points.

In Kano, Pillars came from a 1-4 defeat in Lagos to Ikorodu City but laboured to a goalless scoreline at home to Bayelsa United while Abia Warriors compounded Akwa United woes with a 2-0 win in Aba just as Nasarawa United pipped visiting Niger Tornadoes 2-0.

Action resumes this evening as Lobi Stars welcome Enyimba while Bendel Insurance will be at home against Katsina United. Enugu Rangers will play host to Ikorodu City while Kwara United will host El Kanemi Warriors in Ilorin.

RESULTS

NPFL

Plateau Utd 1-1 Shooting

Heartland 2-0 Rivers Utd

K’Pillars 0-0 Bayelsa Utd

Abia War 2-0 Akwa Utd

Nasarawa 2-0 Tornadoes

TODAY

Lobi Stars v Enyimba

B’Insurance v Katsina

Rangers v Ikorodu City

Kwara Utd v El Kanemi

PREMIER LEAGUE

Brentford 0-2 Tottenham

Man Utd 0-2 Cry’Palace

Arsenal 5-1 Man City

BUNDSLIGA

Frankfurt 1-1 Wolfsburg

Leverkusen 3-1 Hoffenheim