Resident Doctors Urge FG to Pay Training Funds, Salary Arrears

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has urged the federal government to pay the 2025 Medical Residency Training Funds (MRTF), the outstanding 2023 and 2024 MRTF, and the arrears of the 2022 MRTF.

NARD also expressed disappointment over the non-payment of the arrears of the upwardly revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure salary and other outstanding salary structures.

The doctors made this known at a press briefing yesterday after its 2025 January National Executive Council meeting in Abuja, themed: “Empowering doctors with leadership and entrepreneurship skills: A panacea for universal health coverage and a brighter healthcare system.”

The event was sub-themed: “Building resilience a s strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system for effective disaster and disease management.”

Speaking at the briefing, the President of NARD, Dr Tope Osundara, stated that the council, however, commended the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for convening a stakeholders’ meeting to address issues related to the MRTF.

“The NEC observed with dismay the persistent short-changing of our members over the past five years, as there have been no consequential adjustments to the CONMESS basic salary and allowances, in clear violation of the provisions of the 2009 collective bargaining agreement.

“The NEC appreciated the Chief Medical Directors who have been fully paid the Accoutrement Allowance arrears. The NEC expressed concern about the persistent manpower shortage in most hospitals. The NEC has observed some of the positive strides that the CMD of Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital Complex, Prof John Okeniyi, has commenced towards ensuring and maintaining industrial peace within the hospital.

“The NEC commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike, for ensuring the payment of all outstanding salaries and allowances, the disbursement of MRTF, and the employment of doctors in the FCT. The NEC observed the persistent drift of specialized medical manpower in privately-owned teaching hospitals due to poor remuneration,” Osundara said.

He noted that the council resolved that the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria should expedite the payment of the 2025 MRTF, ensure the settlement of the outstanding 2023 and 2024 MRTF, and facilitate the payment of the 2022 MRTF arrears in line with the stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

“The NEC urges the FG to promptly pay the arrears of the upwardly revised CONMESS, bad other outstanding salary arrears without any further delay. The NEC demands the full implementation of the consequential adjustments for the 2019, and 2034 minimum wage on our basic salary, and allowances, along with the payment of the accrued arrears.

“The NEC mandates the National Officers Committee to continue engagements with the FG. If there is no significant response after six weeks, the NEC will call an emergency NEC to reappraise the situation. The NEC demands that all CMDs/MDs complete the payment of the 2023/2024 accoutrement allowance arrears and that the government promptly process and pay the 2025 accoutrement allowance arrears.

“The NEC calls for sustained engagement with the Federal Ministry (Health and Social Welfare) to ensure the seamless and continuous employment of doctors in our health institutions, helping to mitigate the ongoing brain drain,” he added.