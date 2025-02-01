Cardoso Vows to Catalyse Credit Flow to Boost Youth Employment, Innovation

James Emejo in Abuja

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, yesterday vowed to accelerate friendly credit policies and capacity-building programmes to empower Nigerian youths to foster economic growth and innovation.



Speaking at the Youth Action event with the theme, ‘The Youths are Here’ in Abuja, the CBN governor said the Bank was committed to providing young people with the necessary financial tools to succeed.

Represented by CBN Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Directorate, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, Cardoso further reaffirmed the Bank’a commitment to bridging financial access gaps, fostering innovation, and ensuring their active involvement in policy formulation.



Specifically, he said the Bank’s policies would support youth entrepreneurship and innovation, particularly in emerging sectors such as the green economy and digital transformation.

He said the CBN remained dedicated to creating a more inclusive and sustainable future, adding that it had evolved a strategy to strengthen partnerships with civil society, international organisations and the private sector.



He noted that the collaborations will amplify the impact of youth-led initiatives, create jobs and drive innovation—critical elements for national and global progress.

Cardoso said, “The CBN is committed to forging strategic partnerships that will empower young people and underserved communities.



“By working together with urgency and purpose, we can align our efforts with the Pact of the Future to build a Nigeria where the youth can dream boldly and innovate confidently.

“We will harness our economic policies to create opportunities for youth to thrive as entrepreneurs, innovators and key drivers of economic development.”



He said, “Initiatives such as youth-friendly credit policies and capacity-building programmes will be enhanced to equip young Nigerians with the tools they need to succeed, especially in emerging sectors like the green economy and digital transformation.”



Cardoso noted that Nigerian youths were not just the leaders of tomorrow but key stakeholders in shaping economic policies and transformations today.

He further stated that the CBN was focused on ensuring that young Nigerians had access to opportunities that would enable them to thrive as entrepreneurs, innovators, and job creators.



The apex bank boss also emphasised that financial inclusion remained central to the bank’s mission, adding that the CBN would continue to design and implement policies that bridge financial access gaps, particularly for young people and underserved communities.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, affirmed the government’s commitment to youth welfare in the country.



On his part, Vice President of the Joint Consultative Council of the CBN, Jamilu Ado, described the ceremony as a crucial step in advancing the goals outlined in the Pact for the Future.

He said the summit provided an opportunity to share valuable insights, inspire greater participation, and mobilise Nigerians towards achieving these ambitious targets.