Vehicles Transporting Flammable Substances Should’ve Anti-spill Lock, Says FFS boss

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Controller-General, Federal Fire Service, Abbdulganiyu Jaji, has said all fuel tankers and vehicles transporting flammable substances should be equipped with Anti-Spill Locks to prevent fuel spillage during accidents, thereby reducing the risk of explosions.

He stated this at the opening ceremony of a career progression training for personnel of the service in Abuja.

Concerned by the spate of explosion of fuel tankers, which has led to death of scores, Jaji said, “These incidents are preventable, and it is imperative to stop it.

“To this end, I recently engaged with the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, to discuss practical solutions to these challenges.

“Our discussions emphasised the urgent need for regulatory enforcement, regular vehicle inspections, functional fire extinguishers in tankers, and strict adherence to safety standards.

“It is also crucial that drivers undergo thorough evaluations to ensure they meet the highest professional standards.”