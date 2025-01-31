Katsina Empowers 104,111 School Girls Through Cash Transfer

● Installs CCTV in schools to tackle insecurity

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has empowered 104,111 girls through its Conditional Cash Transfer programme in 255 public secondary schools across the 34 local government areas of the state.

The state Deputy Governor, Hon. Faruk Lawal, revealed this Friday while briefing journalists in Katsina on the scorecards of the state government in the education sector.

He said the “laudable initiative” supported by the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) programme has increased girls’ enrollment in schools and improved their educational advancement across the state.

He explained that the World Bank funded programme, in collaboration with the state government, has provided digital learning materials and e-books to 370 schools, as well as 1,200 refuse containers to 600 secondary schools.

Lawal added that instructional materials were distributed to 170,000 students and teaching and learning materials to focus schools for effective implementation, thereby empowering 60,000 girls with life skills in the state.

He explained that the government also built 75 secondary schools, rehabilitated and expanded existing infrastructure and provided water, sanitation and hygiene, as well as games equipment to 578 secondary schools.

The state deputy governor affirmed that the state government has also procured and installed Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in schools across the state to checkmate the activities of hoodlums.

“The administration has also prioritized security through installation of CCTV cameras in schools, as well as providing essential learning materials such as school bags, uniforms and exercise books to less privileged pupils,” he added.

Lawal said the government has unveiled a massive distribution of educational resources to primary school pupils, comprising 25,000 copies each for Mathematics and Computer Science.

According to him, “The efforts have yielded positive results in the improvement in pupils enrolment, as well as enhancing conducive atmosphere for learning at primary schools.”