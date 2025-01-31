Desist from Inciting Violence or Face Consequences, Matawalle Tells Ex-gov Amaechi

•Says ex-minister manifesting politics of pull him down syndrome

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, yesterday condemned what he termed the ‘reckless and inciting’ utterances allegedly made by former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, regarding the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations,

Ministry of Defence, Henshaw Ogubike, he quoted Amaechi as saying that Nigerian politicians must “steal, maim, and kill” to remain in power.

He said that the former Rivers governor made the remarks at a recent conference in Abuja, saying that the assertion not only insults the intelligence of Nigerians but seeks to radicalise the youth and destabilise the peace and security of the nation.

Matawalle said: “It is both reckless and dangerous for a former public office holder to make such inflammatory remarks. At a time when the government is working tirelessly to consolidate national unity and security, no responsible leader should be fanning the flames of violence and political unrest.”

He further cautioned against any attempt to mislead young Nigerians with a warped narrative of violence and anarchy, emphasising that Nigeria is a sovereign nation governed by laws, not a jungle where power is seized through brute force.

“Let me make it clear: the security agencies are on high alert. Any individual or group found inciting violence or attempting to destabilise this nation will face the full force of the law. We will not tolerate any form of subversive rhetoric that seeks to undermine national unity or incite lawlessness,” Matawalle warned.

The minister reminded Amaechi that power is earned through democracy, not through intimidation, violence, or lawlessness.

He reiterated that President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains committed to upholding peace, democratic values, and the security of all Nigerians.

Tinubu’s commitment to the unity and progress of the nation, he said, is unwavering, insisting that having experienced both military rule and democratic governance, he would never undermine the very democracy he has fought to uphold.

Highlighting the achievements of the current administration in a relatively short time, Matawalle asserted that Tinubu will secure a decisive victory in the 2027 presidential election.

He called upon Nigerians to place their faith in the leadership of Tinubu and to disregard the ‘vituperations’ of Amaechi and his associates, whom he described as politically irrelevant and out of touch with current realities of national development.

“Amaechi and others who think they can manipulate our youth into chaos should rethink their actions. This government will not fold its arms and allow any individual to disrupt the peace and stability of Nigeria,” he added.

He noted that Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, will continue to monitor activities aimed at disrupting public peace and will ensure that anyone found culpable faces severe consequences.