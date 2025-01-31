Abdulraheem: Trailblazer in a Unique Field

By Muyideen Gold



In an era when the federal government encourages young Nigerians to venture into scientific research and innovation, Kamal Kayode Abdulraheem has emerged as a trailblazer in nuclear energy development, making remarkable strides in this critical field. In 2023, Abdulraheem was awarded the Eric and Wendy Schmidt AI in Science Research Fellowship at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Ranked among the top universities globally, the institution is fostering Abdulraheem’s groundbreaking research in designing autonomous control systems for nuclear microreactors. His work focuses on load-following operations, developing advanced nonlinear model predictive control systems, and second order sliding mode controllers. He is pioneering software that integrates reinforcement learning with nonlinear predictive control to enhance microreactor performance.

The role of science and technology, including nuclear physics, is pivotal in driving advancements across power and energy, agriculture, mining, industrial development, and other socio-economic sectors. Recognizing this, successive Nigerian governments have prioritized science and technology initiatives, urging universities to champion research and development. Leading the charge in nuclear energy innovation is Abdulraheem, a visionary research engineer whose expertise spans nuclear reactor dynamics, control systems, and artificial intelligence. With over 15 years of experience, he has demonstrated unparalleled proficiency in Multiphysics modelling, numerical methods, programming, and data analytics, all geared toward advancing nuclear systems.

As a simulator instructor, Abdulraheem has mastered the simulation of normal, transient, and accident scenarios using cutting-edge full-scope simulator software, such as the Generic Pressurized Water Reactor simulator. This simulator, equipped with the 3-Keysoft Master software, was procured by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission in 2013, and it has been instrumental in developing Nigeria’s nuclear energy capacity.

Abdulraheem’s academic journey exemplifies his commitment to excellence. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria in Nigeria followed by a master’s degree in advanced Control and Systems Engineering from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom. His postgraduate education was supported by a scholarship from the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), underscoring his early recognition as a scholar with immense potential in the country.

Building on this foundation, Abdulraheem pursued further postgraduate studies in Nuclear Engineering at the National Nuclear Research University-MEPHI in Moscow, Russia. During this period, he honed his skills in nuclear reactor dynamics and control, focusing on designing innovative systems to address fundamental challenges in the industry. But his contributions extend beyond control systems. His expertise includes multiphysics simulations using tools like Serpent, OpenMC, and OpenFOAM for reactor design and thermal hydraulics studies. He also excels in modeling and simulating reactor cores using point and space-time kinetics, as well as steam generators via Navier-Stokes equations.

The innovative spirit of Abdulraheem is evident in his development of xenon oscillation suppression control systems for nuclear power plants, addressing a significant operational challenge that causes billions of dollars in losses annually. Additionally, he has designed a suite of control schemes, including optimal control, sliding mode control, model predictive control, and adaptive control, tailored for nuclear systems.

As a Scientific Officer at the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission, Abdulraheem played a vital role in the engineering, procurement, commissioning, and installation of Nigeria’s first full-scope generic pressurized water reactor simulation system. This initiative, supported by the IAEA, was a milestone in developing Nigeria’s human resources for nuclear energy. Abdulraheem also spearheaded training programs for over 100 participants, covering nuclear power plant systems, operations, and safety protocols. He demonstrated his ingenuity by designing experiments and creating scenarios for normal, transient, and accident operations.

Abdulraheem has participated in numerous international training courses and workshops, including those hosted by the IAEA in Japan. He gained hands-on knowledge from leading nuclear vendors like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hitachi-GE, and Toshiba, deepening his expertise in reactor designs, waste management, and emergency preparedness. His visit to the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station and emergency preparedness centers underscored his commitment to nuclear safety and radiation protection. He has also attended several workshops and seminars at the International Center for Theoretical Physics in Italy.

With a career that bridges academia, industry, and international collaborations, Abdulraheem exemplifies the potential of Nigerian scientists on the global stage. His dedication to advancing nuclear energy development not only enhances Nigeria’s scientific reputation but also sets a benchmark for innovation and leadership in addressing global energy challenges. As Nigeria continues to prioritize scientific research, Abdulraheem’s achievements are a testament to the transformative power of innovation, determination, and expertise. He stands as a beacon of hope for a sustainable, technologically advanced future.

Muyideen Gold writes from Ilorin