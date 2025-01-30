  • Thursday, 30th January, 2025

Many Trapped, Two Dead, Five Injured as Building Collapses in Lagos

Nigeria | 10 hours ago

Sunday Ehigiator

Two persons have so far been confirmed dead, while five were injured, and several persons still trapped after a two-storey building collapsed in the Ikota area of Ajah, Lagos State.

The incident occurred overnight at Mega Mall Estate, Mobile Road, Inikpa Villa, and Ikota.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the collapse, with the Lagos Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, stating that the cause remained unknown.

Farinloye added that the two bodies recovered so far were that of an adult and a teenager, adding that rescue operation was still on at the site.

He said the rescued individuals, all men, sustained serious injuries and have been moved to the hospital.

According to him, “Information indicates that more people are likely trapped in the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

“Investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of collapse.”

Meanwhile, videos circulating on social media show emergency teams trying to rescue trapped persons from the collapsed building.

