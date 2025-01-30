Fadeyi Takes Over As FOC Logistics Command, Oghara 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Rear Admiral Oluwole Otitoloju Fadeyi has taken over as the new Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Nigerian Navy Logistics Command, Oghara in Delta State, where he pledged to deepen the priority of staff welfare and Navy equipment for optimal performance.

Fadeyi took over the mantle of leadership of the command from the former FOC, Rear Admiral Chijioke Onyemaobi, on Tuesday in a colourful ceremony at the Logistics Command headquarters in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

The ceremony, among others, witnessed parade and eventual lowering of the out gone FOC’s distinguishing flag to signify the end of Onyemaobi’s eventful tenure as head of the command.

Speaking shortly after the official handing over ceremony, Fadeyi expressed appreciation to the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, for finding him worthy to be the FOC of the prestigious Logistics Command.

While acknowledging that the command was basically meant to ensure enough ships and platforms to secure the maritime domain, Fadeyi pledged to ensure that the critical infrastructures were in good shape.

“You are aware that, to a large extent, crude oil forms the greatest part of our foreign earnings. Crude oil reserves are out at the sea, therefore, it is required that the Nigerian Navy has platforms to ensure those critical infrastructures are in good condition and there is no criminal activities happening around there.

“The only way we can do this is to ensure that we have enough platforms. Have presence at the sea at any point in time,” he said.

Fadeyi commended his predecessor, Onyemaobi, for his achievements so far in increasing ships and platforms to the level they are today and promised to sustain and improve on them.

In his valedictory remarks, Onyemaobi, who has been redloyed to Abuja as the Director, Marine Engineering at Naval Headquarters, recounted the successes recorded as FOC Logistics Command since he assumed office on February 19, 2024.

He said that the number of ships at sea have been increased by 30 per cent since he took over the mantle of leadership of the command and thanked the CNS, Ogalla, for the opportunity to serve at the command.

Onyemaobi said the successes recorded during his tour of duty at the command were achieved by the overwhelming support of Ogalla.

“It has been an honour to lead this command that stands as the hub of Nigerian Navy Logistics Support for efficiency. Looking back to 19th February 2024, when I took over the leadership of this prestigious command, I am overwhelmed by the collective achievements we have accomplished as a team.

“This is a testament to the resilience and determination we have all shown towards the actualisation of the vision and mission of the Chief of Naval Staff for a highly motivated professional,” he added.